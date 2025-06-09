Packers Positioned to Poach Vikings’ Potential All-Pro CB Target

As the dust has settled on peak free agency and the NFL Draft, cornerback remains a position of concern for the Minnesota Vikings.

The buzz this week will be about the Vikings signing Jaire Alexander, who was released by the rival Green Bay Packers on June 9.

However, there is another potential path to improve the cornerback room that has percolated for months: trading for Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey.

The Vikings have close ties to Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl alongside Kevin O’Connell with the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins and Ramsey mutually agreed to seek a trade before April’s draft, but after two months, they have not found a suitor.

Ramsey announced he will not attend Miami’s mandatory minicamps as he continues to wait out a trade for a new home. The Vikings seemingly have gained leverage in pursuing a deal, as there have been no takers on Ramsey so far.

However, the Packers’ release of Alexander officially makes them a new player in the Ramsey sweepstakes.

Both teams have ample cap space and assets to land the three-time All-Pro cornerback who turns 31 this year.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan linked Ramsey to the Packers as a potential outside option to replace Alexander — and even if Green Bay does not make the trade, a broaching of trade talks will only drive up the demand for Ramsey at the moment.

“Ramsey would be the biggest upgrade that is known to be available to the Packers at the moment,” Sullivan wrote on June 9. “In 17 games last season, Ramsey had 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and gave up an 83.2 passer rating when targeted, along with a 62.0 completion percentage. Of course, the Packers would need to be comfortable taking on Ramsey’s salary after the Dolphins inked him to a $72.3 million extension last September and currently carries a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season.”

CB Stephon Gilmore: Another Option for Packers

While Ramsey appears to be the crown jewel of cornerbacks available at this stage of the offseason, a more affordable route would be for the Packers to pursue former Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year under Brian Flores with the New England Patriots, Gilmore played last season with the Vikings, tallying over 900 snaps.

At the age of 35, Gilmore has proved he is still capable of playing well into his 30s.

Another option would be for the Packers to reunite with Rasul Douglas, who is currently a free agent.

Vikings’ Options at CB Include Alexander, Ramsey and Ex-Vikings Shaq Griffin

The Alexander news seems to be the first domino to fall in how the rest of the cornerback market will play out.

Alexander should be a consideration for the Vikings, along with Ramsey.

After that, Minnesota could reunite with Shaq Griffin, who played in a rotational role last season.

While not in dire need at the position, the Vikings are thin at cornerback and should land a veteran who has plenty of playing experience.

Coming off his first Pro Bowl, Byron Murphy Jr. leads the charge for the Vikings, followed by Mekhi Blackmon, who had a promising rookie year but missed all last season with a knee injury.

Minnesota also brought in former Philadelphia Eagles corner Isaiah Rodgers, who was a rotational backup to a strong Eagles cornerback group. The coaching staff has talked glowingly about Rodgers, who could assume a heavy workload this season. But after that, there’s little reliable playing experience.

A move should be on the horizon before training camp.