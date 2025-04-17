Bills Trade Proposal Sends $60 Million Wide Receiver to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiver room last offseason, parting ways with both of their top receivers and bringing in some new talent through free agency and the NFL draft.

The Bills succeeded using an “everybody eats” approach that spread out the ball, though no receiver emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 after the departure of Stefon Diggs.

But the Bills could find a new top dog this offseason, with an analyst suggesting the Bills would be a top contender to land Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton if the Denver Broncos should put him on the trade block.

Bills Could Find New WR1 in Courtland Sutton

The Bills lost a key veteran this offseason when Mack Hollins signed with the New England Patriots, while midseason addition Amari Cooper remains a free agent with no clear sign on whether he will return to Buffalo.

believes the Bills could look to the Broncos to fill the void, swinging a trade for Sutton.

“Meanwhile, the Bills are in the same spot, too, after losing Mack Hollins to the New England Patriots,” he wrote. “The team has yet to have conversations to bring back Amari Cooper, so they may trade for a new wide receiver this offseason as their main WR1. Sutton might find his footing and achieve excellent results with one of the greatest arms in the league of Josh Allen.”

Sutton has been a solid contributor for the Broncos through his seven NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2019. He made 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns last season, more than any Bills receiver.

Bills Looking for More Out of Wide Receiving Corps

Though the Bills had one of the league’s top offenses in 2024, some of the team’s new additions failed to make much of an impression. Rookie Keon Coleman showed flashes of star play but also struggled with consistency, especially after missing a five-game stretch due to a wrist injury.

After the season ended with an AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the rookie season was something of a disappointment for Coleman.

“I thought he got off to a start that he built momentum through, and then he got injured, and then from there on, it was rather rocky,” McDermott said.

McDermott expressed optimism that Coleman would be able to bounce back in the coming season.

“We’re looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity, and come back and have a really, really, really strong offseason and get himself going into the start of season two,” McDermott said. “And that takes a certain type of person with a certain drive and determination and fire in their heart, and it’s going to be Keon’s turn to show that he has that this offseason.”

Cooper also struggled to carve out a place in the offense after joining the team in a trade with the Cleveland Browns just ahead of the NFL trade deadline. He did make some key contributions, but was quiet at other times including a game with no receptions or targets. Cooper finished the season with 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns.