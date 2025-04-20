Bills Trade Proposal Lands Former 1st-Round Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills have not used a first-round pick on a wide receiver in more than a decade, last taking a swing on the oft-injured Sammy Watkins who ultimately fell flat during his tenure in Buffalo.

But the Bills could target a former first-rounder this offseason as something of a reclamation project for their offense. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Bills as a potential trade candidate for Treylon Burks, the onetime first-round pick who failed to pan out with the Tennessee Titans.

Bills Could Help Treylon Burks Reach His Potential Knox suggested that Burks has struggled to stay on the field with the Titans, but the Bills could be willing to use a late-round draft pick to give him a chance in Buffalo.

“Through three seasons, Burks has caught just 32 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown,” Knox wrote. “Most of his trade value resides in the fact that he’s a 25-year-old former first-rounder with a ton of physical upside.” Burks is heading into the final season of his rookie deal, with the Titans not expected to pick up his fifth-year option. Knox suggested he could be a good “ancillary target” for the Bills alongside the top receivers in Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Khalil Shakir.