Bills Trade Proposal Lands Former 1st-Round Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills have not used a first-round pick on a wide receiver in more than a decade, last taking a swing on the oft-injured Sammy Watkins who ultimately fell flat during his tenure in Buffalo.
But the Bills could target a former first-rounder this offseason as something of a reclamation project for their offense. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Bills as a potential trade candidate for Treylon Burks, the onetime first-round pick who failed to pan out with the Tennessee Titans.
Bills Could Help Treylon Burks Reach His Potential
Knox suggested that Burks has struggled to stay on the field with the Titans, but the Bills could be willing to use a late-round draft pick to give him a chance in Buffalo.
“Through three seasons, Burks has caught just 32 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown,” Knox wrote. “Most of his trade value resides in the fact that he’s a 25-year-old former first-rounder with a ton of physical upside.”
Burks is heading into the final season of his rookie deal, with the Titans not expected to pick up his fifth-year option. Knox suggested he could be a good “ancillary target” for the Bills alongside the top receivers in Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Khalil Shakir.
“The Titans could be willing to move Burks for Day 3 compensation too. They’re widely expected to use the No. 1 overall selection on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and trading Burks could open up playing time for a more reliable receiver—possibly, another highly-drafted rookie,” Knox wrote.
The Bills have a key opening on their wide receiving corps after Mack Hollins left in free agency, joining the New England Patriots. Hollins served an important role as the team’s fourth wide receiver and red-zone target while also serving as the gunner on special teams.
Bills Could Have Eyes on Another Wide Receiver Option
The Bills have one more option for their wide receiving corps, with general manager Brandon Beane saying the team is open to bringing back trade-deadline acquisition Amari Cooper, who remains a free agent.
Cooper had an uneven half-season with the Bills, making some key contributions but also going quiet for stretches. He had no targets in the team’s upset win over the Detroit Lions in December, the first time in his career he went a full game without a target, but said afterward that he was happy to do whatever it took for the team to win.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Cooper said about being on the team, via the Buffalo News. “Honestly, I’ve been waiting my whole life to be on a team like this. Obviously, I’m a receiver. Every receiver wants the ball. But, I mean, I’m in Year 10. And so, what’s most important to me is winning. And so, I think we definitely have the formula.”
The Bills could bring back Cooper if the price is right, as general manager Brandon Beane has often brought back former players. The team brought back two key players on defense this offseason, signing cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White.
