NFL Insider Points to Bills Training Camp Competition That Could Reshape Depth Chart

When the Buffalo Bills open up training camp at the end of July, there are going to be a handful of battles at position groups, but the most important might be at wide receiver.

The Bills did a solid job updating their receiving core this offseason with the big move of trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, but there are still a handful of other roster spots that need upgrades at the position.

Bills Training Camp Battle to Watch

One of the key areas to watch during training camp is who will be named the two outside starting receivers. Fansided’s NFL insider, Jason La Canfora, identified the Bills’ receiving competition as one of the eight biggest training camp battles.

“In most of these instances we are drilling down at a particular spot on the depth chart, and we certainly figure DJ Moore is the top guy here given what it took to get him, but this is kind of jumped. Keon Coleman has been a bit of a scapegoat for the Bills coming up short as an organization and Joshua Palmer is a nice depth signing with upside and Khalil Shakir has probably been overexposed and asked to do too much; maybe he settles into a slot-exclusive role now,” La Canfora wrote on Thursday. “This group needs to step up its overall production, and they need Moore to be a legit go-to guy. I believe he will.”

Moore is going to win one of the jobs if everything goes according to plan, which means not suffering any injury. However, the No. 2 outside receiver spot is going to be a test.

Even though the Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it doesn’t guarantee he will win the job. Coleman has struggled in two years in Buffalo, recording only 960 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games.

If Coleman can have a good camp, then there is a great chance he will win the job since they invested a high pick in him, but he will need to go out and earn it.

Keep a Close Eye on the Receiving Room This Summer

La Canfora isn’t the only NFL reporter keeping a close eye on the Bills’ receiving room. ESPN’s Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg noted that the wide receiver room is something to keep an eye on during camp.

“Coming weeks will illuminate how the unit meshes. How will DJ Moore’s relationship with Allen progress? The health of Tyrell Shavers, who would have made the 53-man roster projection if not for his recovery from a torn left ACL, is worth watching,” Getzenberg wrote on Thursday. “The work Keon Coleman and rookie Skyler Bell put in will be key for the depth of the group. Oh, and free agent Brandin Cooks‘ name is still floating around the team. On top of that, if six receivers are kept, who gets that last spot? Special teams will likely be part of that decision.”

The Bills’ receiving core is going to be one of the keys to the season. It does feel like Josh Allen has been lacking a go-to receiver ever since the team traded Stefon Diggs in 2024, and it will be important to see how the receiving room shapes up this season.