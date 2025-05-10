Bills Urged to Help Struggling Star By Adding 5-Time Pro Bowl Rival

The Buffalo Bills went heavy on defense in last month’s NFL draft, but largely ignored one key level — the linebacking corps.

The Bills brought in new talent in the secondary and defensive line while not adding much help for star Matt Milano. One analyst believes the Bills can make one more major offseason move to help Milano, who struggled with injuries and inconsistent play over the last few seasons.

Bills Could Add Onetime Rival C.J. Mosley

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus broke down the needs of every AFC team, suggesting the Bills could benefit by signing former New York Jets linebacker C.J. Moseley. Though the linebacking corps had once been a major strength in Buffalo, a series of major injuries to Milano left the unit in need of some help.

“With Matt Milano struggling with injuries the past two seasons, Terrel Bernard taking a step back in his development last season (48.1 PFF overall grade) and Baylon Spector having never produced a season-long PFF overall grade above 46.0, the Bills could use some veteran help at linebacker,” Cameron wrote.

Cameron added that the veteran Mosley would be a good fit in Buffalo.

“Former division rival C.J. Mosley could be the answer,” Cameron added. “Despite dealing with injuries this past season, the veteran linebacker clocked more than 1,000 [snaps] in each of the three seasons prior, earning an 82.9 PFF overall grade in his last full season.”

Though Mosley’s best NFL days may be in the past, he has been a steady linebacker who made more than 150 total tackles in three of the last four seasons. Mosley’s 2024 season was cut short by injuries as he appeared in just four games while dealing with a toe injury and a herniated disk in his neck.

Matt Milano’s Uncertain Future in Buffalo

Milano has struggled to regain his past form after suffering some major injuries, including a leg fracture that led to a long and complicated recovery. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus suggested the Bills could consider trading Milano, getting the most return they can before his play suffers an even greater dropoff.

“Milano was one of the NFL’s standout linebackers during the 2022 season, recording a 77.1 PFF overall grade with an 83.2 PFF coverage mark,” Locker wrote. “But injuries have taken a toll over the past two years, as Milano has played only 544 total snaps since 2023. After returning last season, he netted only a 53.3 PFF overall grade. Now 30, Milano hasn’t proven to be a reliable contributor and could be offered up on the market.”

The Bills orchestrated a similar move with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, moving him last offseason in a surprise trade with the Houston Texans. Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained that the team needed to deal with Diggs’ cap hit and wanted to do it sooner rather than later, getting the best return possible.

If the Bills consider a similar move for Milano, it could create a bigger opening for a veteran like Mosley to join the team and take on a significant role.