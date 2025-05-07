Bills Urged to Bring Back Former No. 2 WR After Surprise Release

The Buffalo Bills have a knack of bringing back former players in recent years, and a big one just hit the open market.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on May 7 that they parted ways with wide receiver Gabe Davis, who left the Bills last offseason and signed a three-year contract worth $39 million in Jacksonville. Davis suffered through one injury-shortened season in Jacksonville, struggling to reach the levels of production he had with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, before his surprise release this week.

The sudden release of Davis, combined with some holes in the wide receiving corps in Buffalo, has led some to suggest that the Bills could bring him back for the coming season.

Bills Could Boost Wide Receiving Corps With Gabe Davis

The Bills underwent some big changes last year, parting ways with top receiver Stefon Diggs and allowing Davis to leave in free agency. The team instead adopted what they called an “everybody eats” approach, spreading the ball out wider among their pass-catchers.

But some believe the team could benefit from bringing back Davis in free agency. Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino suggested he could be a good addition if the price is right.

“Depends on the money, of course, but Mack Hollins’ role – the one originally held by Davis – is currently vacant,” Parrino wrote in a post on X. “He’s a locker room guy who had his best success with Allen. When healthy, he’s shown to be a viable deep threat. All about the money though. Would he take $3-5 million?”

Though many fans disagreed, Parrino suggested it could be good for the Bills to inject some competition into their wide receiving group this summer.

Davis is coming off a season where he made 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in ten games before suffering a torn meniscus in his knee and going on injured reserve. The numbers were a significant dropoff from his production in Buffalo, where he was the team’s No. 2 receiver and a strong playoff performer, catching four touchdowns in the team’s divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season.

Davis could have other options, including a reunion with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the New York Giants. Daboll has brought on a number of former Bills players since taking over as head coach in the Meadowlands.

Bills Making Other Moves in Wide Receiver Room

The Bills have already added some other talent to their wide receiving corps, including veteran Elijah Moore who signed earlier this month. Moore has been a steady presence in four seasons between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, racking up at least 450 receiving yards in each season.

Moore spoke with reporters on Monday, saying he’s excited for a fresh start with one of the league’s top offenses.

“This will be my third team, and just the stigma that kind of goes around,” Moore said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “I know who I am, I know what I stand for. So when the opportunity with the Bills opened up, it just kind of sparked some … a lot of smiles, a lot of engagement, just to hear, like, how I would be viewed and fit in.”