Bills Urged To Make This Major Decision Regarding Stefon Diggs’ Future

The Bills traded for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason to be Josh Allen’s No. 1 target, but could Buffalo also be in the mix to add back an old friend?

Stefon Diggs is still a free agent heading into training camp, and The Big Lead’s Derek Antoine thinks the Bills should sign Diggs to the roster.

“The Bills would not be asking Diggs to dominate the offense,” Antoine wrote on Monday. “They would be asking him to win underneath, separate against man coverage, and give Josh Allen a trusted target when a play breaks down. He already understands the quarterback. He understands the city. Most importantly, he understands the pressure surrounding this team.

“Of course, there would be risk. Old frustrations do not disappear because both sides need something. Joe Brady and Brandon Beane would have to be convinced that the reunion would not become a weekly distraction. But Buffalo should be mature enough to handle that.”

The Bills Did Great With Diggs

Diggs spent four seasons in Buffalo from 2020 to 2023. Without him, there is a good chance that Allen wouldn’t have taken a significant step forward in his third NFL season. Allen struggled during his first two seasons, but Diggs arrived for his third season and changed the trajectory of his game.

In 66 games with the Bills, Diggs recorded 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. He helped bring Buffalo to the playoffs in all four seasons. The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans during the 2024 offseason, but he played only eight games there after suffering a serious knee injury.

Diggs signed with the New England Patriots last season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Yet, if he returns to the Bills, there’s a good chance he could have that opportunity.

Diggs Still Has Confidence in His Game

Even though Diggs is still on the open market, he still has a ton of confidence that he is still one of the top receivers in the NFL. Diggs even thinks there are no No. 2 receivers better than him in the league.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said in a video posted last week to his YouTube channel, via ESPN. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me.

“There’s not a No. 2 on a team — let’s presumably give people the credit and just say, ‘OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away. Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?”

Diggs is probably right that there aren’t many No. 2 receivers better than him in the league. If he were to play for the Bills this season, he would be the No. 2 option. However, since he is familiar with Allen and Brady’s offense, there is a good chance he could return to being the No. 1 guy, leaving Moore as the No. 2 receiver.