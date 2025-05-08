Bills Urged to Fill Gap in Lineup Before Season Starts

The Buffalo Bills are really one of the most complete teams in the NFL following the 2025 draft, which is a great thing for Josh Allen and company. The team has largely received solid reviews for their draft picks, with Chad Reuter of the NFL giving the team a B+ for their 2025 draft class.

It would have been higher, but Reuter stated that he believes “trading up a second time for a defensive tackle didn’t maximize the team’s draft capital, in my opinion. Buffalo added corners with the versatile (Jordan) Hancock and tall, experienced (Dorian) Strong. (Jackson) Hawes can contribute in two tight end sets and (Kaden) Prather made enough downfield plays at Maryland to provide value.”

Well, no matter what the experts and analysts stay, it’s time to move forward from the draft, and critics have their thoughts on what the team needs to do to get totally ready for what’s to come.

The Buffalo Bills Need a Good Safety

In a May 8 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema discusses the biggest remaining need for all 32 NFL teams following the draft. “The 2025 NFL Draft represented one of the final opportunities for NFL teams to plug their roster holes before the season begins,” he states in the article. “With that said, we’re taking a look at every team’s biggest remaining roster need as the summer nears.”

For the Bills, he says the team absolutely needs a solid safety. He also gives the team some praise and calls them one of the most complete forces in the NFL right now.

“The Bills are a mostly complete team, but they earned the second-lowest PFF coverage grade from their safeties of any team in 2024 (41.3),” he stated in the piece. “Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp are back for 2025, so Buffalo may want to add more depth to the unit.”

Bills Also Need a Solid Outside Wide Receiver

In a similar fashion, ESPN also has a May 8 story out about the biggest post-draft roster holes for all 32 NFL teams. “At this point in the offseason, a roster hole does not necessarily mean the position group has no clear starters,” they stated. “Most teams have filled the top of their depth charts. But plenty of units have limited depth, even after all the wheeling and dealing.”

For the Bills, Aaron Schatz says the team really needs another solid outside wide receiver.

“Keon Coleman had a quietly efficient rookie season,” he explained in the piece. “Although he missed four games due to injury and had only 29 catches for 556 yards with four touchdowns, Coleman ended with an excellent receiving DVOA of 11.4% — ranked 30th out of 91 qualifying receivers.”

He added that while the team “added Joshua Palmer in free agency” and “he’s a useful player with an average DVOA and back-to-back seasons of at least 580 receiving yards,” there is still “no clear No. 1 option and very little depth behind Coleman and Palmer.”

Even with the other receiver choices for the Buffalo Bills, Schatz says the team really needs to increase its wide receiver depth to make it optimal.