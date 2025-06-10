Bills Urged to Sign Versatile RB Amid James Cook Concerns

The Buffalo Bills’ running back room has an issue on its hands, stemming from the situation with James Cook and his contract.

Cook and Buffalo haven’t attempted to negotiate a long-term deal at the moment, and if Cook doesn’t reach a new agreement soon, he will be playing out the last year of his contract this season.

Playing a running back who has no long-term deal is risky since running backs usually slow down sooner than other positions, so Cook might take a few plays off so he doesn’t waste his body.

The Bills should try to add another running back to their roster in case something happens to Cook.

The Houston Texans agreed to a contract with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, which means several free-agent running backs could be coming off the board.

J.K. Dobbins Listed As Fit For Bills

One running back that comes to mind for the Bills is J.K. Dobbins. According to Bleacher Report, Moe Moton thinks the Bills would be a good fit for Dobbins.

“J.K. Dobbins has missed 47 games across his five NFL seasons. He’s a high-risk injury pickup, though in his two healthy years, the 5’10”, 215-pound running back has shown the ability to lead a backfield in the featured role. As a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Dobbins racked up 805 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground,” Moton wrote. After three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, he led the Los Angeles Chargers’ ground attack with 905 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Dobbins can be a lead running back, but at this point in the offseason, he’s unlikely to get that opportunity, barring injuries at the position across the league. However, if the Buffalo Bills have doubts about running back James Cook’s return to the team amid a contract dispute, Dobbins can be the fill-in spot starter, sharing touches with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Randy Gurzi), Cook has ‘disconnected himself from the organization.’ The NFL insider also said he doesn’t believe we’ll see Cook in Buffalo “anytime soon. The Bills can sign Dobbins to show Cook they’re prepared to move on without him in this contract standoff.”

Buffalo Should Try To Sign Dobbins

If the Bills decide to sign Dobbins, it would be beneficial for Cook. Dobbins will be able to take some reps away from Cook, which means Cook will be able to sit a little more.

If Cook sits out a few more plays this season, that could help save his body for future seasons, which could lead to him getting the contract he wants.

The Bills are a franchise that has hardly any drama or issues surrounding the team, and the Cook contract situation is the only problem at the moment, which isn’t even a significant issue.