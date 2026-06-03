Bills Urged to Trade for Rising In-Division Rival WR to Help Josh Allen

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills, like the rest of the NFL, kicked back and observed as two significant trades unfolded, both involving major players in big team deals.

The Cleveland Browns traded star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for pass rusher Jared Verse, along with a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round pick in 2027 and a first-round pick in 2028.

Bills Urged to go After Kayshon Boutte

Although the Bills haven’t been part of any recent deals, they could be included in the next wave of trades stemming from the latest moves. With Brown now in New England, there’s a chance that the Patriots will consider trading one of their wide receivers. Randy Gurzi of SI believes the Bills should explore acquiring Kayshon Boutte.

“Teams don’t always love the idea of trading within the division, but that doesn’t mean the Bills should be afraid to pick up the phone and ask the Patriots about Kayshon Boutte,” Gurzi wrote on Tuesday. “After adding A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and Romeo Doubs in free agency, Boutte could be the odd man out. Entering his fourth season in the league, Boutte is coming off a strong campaign which saw him record 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns.

“His average of 16.7 yards per catch is exactly what the Buffalo offense needs. Of course, it would mean admitting their mistake on Keon Coleman, and it’s tough to see Brandon Beane doing that after another offseason of hyping up the 2024 second-round pick.”

Boutte played a pivotal role in the Patriots’ significant improvement last season, helping Drake Maye develop into one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. However, with Brown now on the roster and Boutte entering the final year of his contract, it may be a smart move for the Patriots to consider trading him. They could gain some valuable assets since it’s likely they won’t keep him beyond this offseason.

Would New England Make a Trade With Buffalo

It was surprising that the Eagles didn’t pursue Boutte in the trade for Brown. Nonetheless, Philadelphia strengthened its lineup this offseason by adding Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown so it might have had no room for Boutte.

The Bills might have to give up quite a bit to acquire Boutte, and perhaps a late Day 3 pick could do the trick. But Buffalo may face a complication: both the Bills and the Patriots are in the same conference and division. There’s a good chance New England will force Buffalo to pay a steeper price to secure the receiver.

It may not be worth it for the Bills to pay a premium price to acquire Boutte if he might only be with the team for one season. There could be other receivers available on the open market this offseason, during training camp, that the Bills can pursue, who might not come with the same hefty price tag as Boutte.