Bills Vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Predictions

Josh Allen
Getty
Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025.

There’s an entirely different feeling among Buffalo Bills fans this season: anything seems possible, and that feeling will be tested against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Usually, when you go up against a team that eliminated you from the playoffs for three out of the last four seasons for the fourth time, you want to ride and hide.

Bills Vs. Chiefs: The Basics

    • Who: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
    • When: Sunday, January 26th, 6:30 PM ET
    • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
    • TV and Streaming: CBS, Paramount+

Buffalo Fans Are Feeling Great

However, Bills fans are the exact opposite and want the test of taking down the Chiefs.

John, a Bills fan, called into the Schopp and Bulldog sports show on WGR 550 in Buffalo on Friday, setting the tone for all Bills Mafia.

Bulldog asked John. Are you usually this optimistic?

“No, no, I don’t,” John responded. “I just wanted to call because of this. I believe in my heart that there’s just something else about it this time—the way we are winning, the attitude and the feel of the city.”

John is 100% right that there is a different feeling around Buffalo this time of year than we have seen in seasons past.

It almost seems like the Bills are the home favorite against a team they have beaten up on three of the last four postseasons.

In reality, it’s the other way around, but no one in Buffalo cares; they are again on the road and the underdog.

The way quarterback Josh Allen has played all season has made Bills fans highly optimistic that he will pull a rabbit out of his hat in Arrowhead.

The only issue is on the other side stands Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in this generation, backed by one of the best defenses in the league.

Kansas City has more ways to win because of their elite quarterback and defense, but don’t tell Bills fans that because they believe this is their time, and they should.

Game Prediction

We are talking about a city that lost four straight Super Bowls, and instead of giving up, its fans supported the team even more.

Buffalo has no quit, and it doesn’t matter if the 1985 Chicago Bears defense and the greatest show on turf Rams offense were facing the Bills on Sunday because fans would still have faith.

It’s time for the Bills to return to the Super Bowl, and on Sunday, around 10:00 PM ET, Buffalo fans will book their flights and hotel rooms for New Orleans.

The way the Bills have gone out the last four postseasons sets them up for this epic comeback story the world will witness on Sunday evening.

It would be easy for me to pick the Chiefs because of what we have seen over the last five years.

As I said at the top of this article, this Bills team feels different from years past. This time, they will beat Kansas City 23-20.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

