Bills vs. Ravens: Heart Over Talent!

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are walking into familiar territory on Sunday afternoon when they host the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

Buffalo hasn’t been able to get out of its way after losing in the Divisional-round the last three years, and something has got to give if it doesn’t want to face the same fate four years in a row.

Usually, when you host a Divisional-round matchup, the home team is the favorite to win, but that isn’t the case here.

Buffalo will welcome the Ravens to Orchard Park; however, in most sportsbooks, the Bills are a 1-point home underdog.

The Ravens beat Buffalo in Baltimore in Week 4, 35-10, but both teams have changed significantly since that moment.

Buffalo beat the number one overall seed in both conferences after losing to the Ravens, beating Kansas City and Detroit, so they aren’t going to lay down this weekend.

The Bills might have less talent, the Ravens have the coaching advantage, and the quarterbacks are similar. So, how will Buffalo come out on top?

Heart and Passion

Heart and passion will be the driving force of getting the Bills a win, and it doesn’t matter how much talent the opposing team has. If they don’t have the heart and will to win, they won’t be able to get the job done in a matchup this close.

I’m not saying Baltimore lacks passion, but Buffalo has the Walt Disney storylines, and it’s time to write them.

Buffalo is one of the best sports cities in America, with the best fans in the NFL. After having four cracks at it, they’ve waited since 1970 to host a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills just didn’t have four opportunities to win the big one. They had four straight chances to win the Super Bowl going to the game every year from (1991-1994).

It seems impossible for a team to go to four straight Super Bowls without winning one, but anything is possible regarding the Bills.

Most fanbases would quit on their team after seeing them lose four Super Bowls, but not Buffalo; they did the exact opposite, loving the organization even more.

Even during the bad times, when the Bills were getting beat down in the AFC East every year by Tom Brady, Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field, or Highmark Stadium, whatever name you prefer, still had every seat full because the fans knew one-day things would change for the good.

The Bills Have the Right Leader

That one day was Thursday, April 26th, 2018, when the Bills took Josh Allen, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback from the University of Wyoming.

Allen might have grown up in California, but he is the definition of Buffalo: a hardworking player who was often overlooked but always came out on top.

There is no better quarterback in the NFL to lead this team than Allen. It’s time for the city to turn all the heartbreak it has experienced over the last 50-plus years into motivation and get the job done.

Nobody is counting on the Bills to beat the Ravens. They are all waiting for them to choke again, as they do every January, but this time, it is different.

Allen put the team on his back numerous times this year, winning significant games when nobody gave them a chance.

Yeah, the Ravens are playing great football right now. Still, they will experience the heart of Bills fans, players, and coaches dying to win one for the city. Heart and motivation will bring the Bills back to the AFC title game and spark their Super Bowl run.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com.

Bills vs. Ravens: Heart Over Talent!

