Bills WR Keon Coleman Faces Warning on ‘Make or Break’ Season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman took heat after the conclusion of last season, becoming a punching bag for owner Terry Pegula as he placed the blame on former head coach Sean McDermott for pushing to draft the receiver in 2024.

The Bills have since walked back the comments, but Coleman could still face considerable pressure in the upcoming season. An NFL reporter just identified him as one of the league’s players with the most to prove in 2026, noting that his future with the team could hang in the balance.

Coleman found himself in trouble several times last season, getting disciplined for missing or being late to team meetings and practices. Reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press believes it’s all building to a critical season for the third-year wide receiver.

“The 23-year-old wide receiver has the talent to be a star for the Bills’ Josh Allen-led offense,” Waszak wrote. “But inconsistency and lapses in focus on and off the field have prevented Coleman from reaching that potential. He has been disciplined three times for being late to meetings.”

Waszak noted that Coleman gave the Bills glimpses of brilliant play, flashing the athleticism and big-play ability that led them to draft him in the second round of 2024. But Coleman failed to put together long stretches of solid play, he added.

“After having eight catches for 112 yards in Buffalo’s season opener, Coleman had just 30 receptions for 292 yards in 12 other games,” Waszak wrote. “He acknowledged in minicamp that this is a ‘make or break’ season.”

Heat Rising Around Keon Coleman

Other NFL reporters have singled out Coleman ahead of the 2026 season, suggesting it could be his last one in Buffalo if he doesn’t show meaningful improvement. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton had seen enough to call Coleman the biggest bust on the team’s roster.

“Keon Coleman faces palpable pressure entering his third season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Head coach Joe Brady said he turned down trade offers for the wideout despite his recent struggles. In 2025, the Bills benched Coleman and listed him as a healthy inactive for multiple games. Clearly, they expect more from the 2024 second-rounder and still believe he can make a significant developmental leap, but it’s unlikely to happen this year.”

Moton added that Coleman could find himself slipping even further down the depth chart this season, which could lead to his eventual exit from Buffalo if he doesn’t turn his career around quickly.

“The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wideout DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick,” Moton wrote. “With that new addition, Coleman doesn’t have a clear pathway to a big role in the passing attack. Moore, slot wideout Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid will probably see most of the targets, which leaves few opportunities for any other pass-catcher to make a significant impact.”