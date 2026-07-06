Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Predicted To Land With AFC Super Bowl Contender

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is currently a free agent, but that situation may soon change. With NFL training camp starting at the end of July, many veterans are expected to find new teams, and Diggs should be among them.

Diggs is likely to seek a contract with a Super Bowl contender, and Christopher Kline of Fansided predicted he will sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

“The most successful years of Diggs’ career came next to Josh Allen in Buffalo, but he never reached the mountaintop,” Kline wrote on Monday. “There’s a certain poetry to now teaming up with Lamar Jackson, perhaps Allen’s greatest peer and another future Hall of Fame quarterback who is looking to break through in the postseason.

“Baltimore has a solid WR1 in the speedy Zay Flowers, but Diggs can flank Rashod Bateman as a potent secondary option. He’s not longer breaking plays open with top-end speed, but Diggs is a tried and true red zone threat with the physicality and technique to deliver tough catches in traffic. He brings name-brand firepower to a Ravens offense in dire need of it.”

Diggs Played Four Seasons With the Bills

Diggs has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, starting his career with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to Buffalo for four seasons, then the Houston Texans and New England Patriots for one season each.

The Bills needed Diggs in a major way. Quarterback Josh Allen was heading into his third NFL season when they traded for Diggs, and his arrival turned Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

During his four seasons with the Bills, Diggs recorded 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns, contributing to Buffalo’s playoff appearances in each of those years. However, the Bills traded Diggs to the Texans in the 2024 offseason, where he played eight games before suffering a knee injury.

Diggs signed with the Patriots last offseason, playing 17 games and recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four scores, helping them reach the Super Bowl.

The Ravens Could Reach the Super Bowl With Diggs

Since Diggs experienced playing in the big game but fell short, he probably wants to return to the Super Bowl soon, and signing with the Ravens would be a good way to get there.

The Ravens need help at wide receiver, and he would be a great fit for their offense. Jackson needs a veteran receiver to rely on, and Diggs, who has played with Kirk Cousins, Allen, C.J. Stroud, and Drake Maye, would mesh well with Jackson, who is just as good as Allen.

The Bills shouldn’t want Diggs to sign with the Ravens, as he could be the reason why the Ravens finally get over the top and reach the Super Bowl with Jackson.

Buffalo and Baltimore should be the two best squads in the AFC this season. It wouldn’t sit well with Bills fans to see Diggs reach the Super Bowl with New England, then the next season reach it with the Ravens after never making it with the Bills.