Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Lands Davante Adams for Draft Pick Haul

The Buffalo Bills went into the 2024 season without a bona fide No. 1 receiver after trading away Stefon Diggs in the offseason, but one insider believes that could soon change.

ESPN’s Ben Solak drew up a “dream” trade that would send All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to Buffalo, helping fill the void left when both Diggs and No. 2 Gabe Davis left this offseason. The Bills have seen their offense sputter after jumping out to a 3-0 start, with the passing game struggling at times over the last two losses.

The Bills have already been identified as a team in the mix to land Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, and Solak believes he could be acquired for a pair of high draft picks.

Bills in the Mix for Davante Adams

Since Adams requested a trade from the Raiders last week, the Bills have been identified as one of the teams in the mix to land him. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on October 6 that the Bills are among a handful of teams keeping close tabs on the situation, though they would not be considered a frontrunner.

“Adams, sources say, views the New York Jets and his old friend Aaron Rodgers, as his top choice for a landing spot. That’s where he wants to play,” Rapoport reported. “But it’s been the New Orleans Saints who have been the most aggressive, while other teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, have closely monitored the situation and stayed in touch. The Jets remain very much in the mix, as well.”

Solak noted that the Bills are only likely to make a move “if and when the Raiders are willing to swallow some of Adams’ money in return for better draft capital.” But he suggested if the Raiders were willing to sweeten the deal, the Bills may be willing to go above the reported asking price of a second-round pick.

He predicted the Bills could send a 2025 second-round draft pick along with a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Adams and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Davante Adams ‘Perfect’ for the Bills

Though he would come at a high cost, Adams could be a good addition for a Bills team in need of consistency from their wide receiving corps, Solak wrote.

“If and when we get there, Adams is the perfect receiver for Buffalo,” he wrote. “Khalil Shakir is the established slot, but a motley crew is currently splitting snaps at the outside. Rookie Keon Coleman has been flashing, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mack Hollins are not viable options for the high-volume passing attack that the Bills needed to deploy the past two weeks. Adams brings a lot of what Stefon Diggs brought — reliable separation against top corners, sure hands and downfield route running — on a clean slate.”

The trade speculation for Adams took a turn this week amid turmoil with two frontrunners. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, while the Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to an injury that is expected to keep him out for several weeks.