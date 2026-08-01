Bills Land Intriguing Message Regarding LB Bobby Wagner Ahead of Season

For the Buffalo Bills to finally get over the hump, they can still make a few moves before the start of the 2026 NFL season. And one move could be signing six-time First Team All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion linebacker Bobby Wagner.

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon believes the Bills are the top landing spot for the longtime Seattle Seahawk and former Washington Commander, writing, “After 162 tackles last season, including 4.5 sacks, there’s run left and the Bills need an off-ball ‘backer with Matt Milano gone and Terrel Bernard’s trajectory hindered by injuries. The reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and former Super Bowl winner would also be a beneficial leadership presence for a Buffalo squad looking to get over the hump.”

Wagner, despite being 36 years old, is still extremely productive, appearing in all 17 games each of the past four seasons, with 162 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 2025 with the Commanders.

Should the Bills Sign Bobby Wagner?

It wouldn’t hurt the Bills to sign Bobby Wagner, especially if he’s willing to sign on a veteran minimum contract (1 year, $1.3 million).

Buffalo, as of August 1st, has $9.7 million in available cap, so it’s definitely a move the team can make if Wagner wants to come play for a contender on a cheap one-year deal. Linebacker is an area of concern for the Bills, with injuries and unproven production headlining the group.

The Bills did draft linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the fourth round, but is that the only move the team is going to make at linebacker before the start of the season?

If Wagner wants more money, or the team isn’t convinced that signing a 36-year-old linebacker will be beneficial, Buffalo could always look to bring back Matt Milano and/or Shaq Thompson.

Here’s a look at both of their stats from 2025:

Matt Milano: 12 games, 42 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three sacks, 10 total pressures, 492 total snaps

Shaq Thompson: 12 games, 36 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one sack, 5 total pressures, 417 total snaps

General Manager Brandon Beane Comments on New-Look Defense Under Jim Leonhard

The Bills are set to switch from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and general manager Brandon Beane commented on his thoughts watching it all come together during training camp.

“I’m excited to watch Jim use the different packages and putting guys in different spots. We talk about positionless players, and as I said, we’ve got some safeties that have some good experience in this league. What are some different ways he can use them as we build this roster and decide who the best 53 players are.”

“I think some of the things is we’ve got some guys in slightly new positions,” Beane added. “Whether it’s guys that have always had their hand down, now they’re standing up a little bit. Some guys that were maybe playing more outside, sliding into a different spot or vice versa.”

Perhaps the Bills aren’t done adding pieces to Leonhard’s defense.