Bills Should Look to Make $1.3M Decision Between 2 Linebackers

After a year of struggles in the Buffalo Bills’ defense, which ranked 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed and 30th in rushing yards per attempt, the majority of the problems stem from the linebacker unit.

In an attempt to solve this issue, general manager Brandon Beane drafted Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“[The system] definitely fits my profile,” Elarms-Orr said regarding the Bills’ new-look defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. “I pride myself on the versatility of my game. Just being able to be a three-phase, complete linebacker, stop the run, stop the pass, and affect the quarterback. And I feel like I can bring all three of those to the city.”

But could the Bills rely on a fourth-round selection to turn things around, or should Beane look to bring back one of two former linebackers in Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson?

Bills Should Look to Make $1.3M Decision Between Matt Milano, Shaq Thompson

NFL.com’s Matt Okada believes the biggest issue on the Bills’ roster is at linebacker, saying, “Starters Terrel Bernard (63.2 percent) and Dorian Williams (44.4) played the majority of snaps at the position in 2025, but neither was particularly productive or efficient in the middle of Buffalo’s defense. Coming off a season in which Buffalo allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, this unit could definitely use an upgrade.”

Okada also added that the Bills could bring back Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson, a move that Brandon Beane might seriously consider. Especially if he’s able to sign one of the two linebackers on a veteran minimum contract of $1.3 million for one year.

Better yet, why not add both Milano and Thompson if they are fine with signing for just $1.3 million? The more depth, the better for Buffalo.

Let’s take a look at both of their numbers from 2025:

Matt Milano: 12 games, 42 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three sacks, 10 total pressures, 492 total snaps

Shaq Thompson: 12 games, 36 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one sack, 5 total pressures, 417 total snaps

More on Thompson and Milano

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com and The Shout Podcast believes the Bills could bring back Shaq Thompson, saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Shaq Thompson came back. He’s been on the record saying he wants to come back to Buffalo. It makes a lot of sense to add a veteran like that into the room; even with some of these younger players, it would be nice for him to mentor. He would be one of the veterans who would be high on my list that I anticipated they could bring him back.”

As for Matt Milano, he’s been a vital piece on defense for the Bills since being drafted in the fifth round back in 2017. It would be weird seeing him on another team, and with Buffalo’s need at linebacker, why not bring him back?

He’s definitely not the same player he used to be, but if he’s willing to sign for the vet minimum, the Bills should definitely bring him back.

Buffalo, as of July 17th, according to OvertheCap.com, have $9.7 million in available cap space. They should look to use some of that cap space on Milano or Thompson.