Who Is the Buffalo Bills’ Best New Player in 2025?

The new season is still a few months away for the Buffalo Bills, but you wouldn’t know it based on all the news that keeps dropping about the team daily. It’s certainly a dynamic offseason for the Bills, as they gear up for what will hopefully be another winning season and one that takes them all the way.

The Bills have the biggest pieces of their puzzle back for 2025, spearheaded by MVP-winning quarterback Josh Allen. They also have some rookies and veterans that will hopefully deliver in 2025. Now, Dalton Wasserman at PFF has released a tally of the biggest impact offseason acquisition for each NFL team based on PFF data and research, and he praises the Buffalo Bills for getting one of their key players for 2025.

Buffalo Bills’ Best Offseason Acquisition

In the feature, Wasserman names cornerback Maxwell Hairston the best offseason acquisition for the Bills. Wasserman thinks Harston could make the biggest impact for the team this season. His key metric for picking Hairston is having an 84.8 coverage grade since 2023.

“Bills cornerbacks ranked 22nd in the NFL with a 61.2 coverage grade last season,” Hairston stated in the piece. “Christian Benford accounted for most of that positive production while the rest of the group struggled. First-round pick Maxwell Hairston is likely to start across from Benford after recording an excellent 84.8 coverage grade over the past two seasons at Kentucky.”

He added, “Hairston also ranked third in the FBS with five interceptions in 2023.”

According to Spotrac, Hairston’s rookie contract terms are four years for $15.2 million total. The cornerback ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.28) of all NFL Combine participants this draft cycle.

Grading the Bills’ Roster

In a different feature, Trevor Sikkema of PFF grades all of the NFL teams for what moves they’re made during the offseason. As for the Bills, he gave the team an A-, with Sikkema praising the team for doing what they had to do during the offseason to secure extensions.

“The Bills’ top priority in free agency was handing out contract extensions to their core players, and Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir cashed in,” he states in the piece. “They signed Josh Palmer — the right type of receiver to bring in, as he earned a 90.5 PFF receiving grade on targets of 20 or more yards last season.”

He added, “But Buffalo is scheduled to start the same safety duo that earned a 31st-ranked PFF coverage grade (41.3) last season in Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.”

The team with the top grade was the Chicago Bears, getting an A+ grade. “It was an ideal offseason for the Bears,” Sikkema notes. “They made huge splashes in their coaching staff, not just with Ben Johnson as head coach but also with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. They then traded for or signed Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman to solidify their starting offensive line.”

The team with the worst grade in the NFL, according to Sikkema, is the New Orleans Saints, who received a D-.