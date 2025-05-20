Buffalo Bills’ Must-Win Game of 2025 is Crystal Clear

The Buffalo Bills are still licking their wounds from falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship during the 2024 season, but that’s all behind them, and they have a solid roster of players and coaches going forward. The Bills also have the 2024 MVP in Josh Allen, so the team’s future is looking bright.

“I’d like to thank the Bills organization, Terry and Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane (and) Sean McDermott. Thank you guys for drafting me seven and a half years ago,” he said during his acceptance speech. “Feels just like yesterday. It really does. I know this is an individual award and it says ‘most valuable player’ on it, but I think it’s derived from team success, and I love my team.”

Looking at the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming schedule, one game truly stands out. Now, NFL expert and analyst Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports is predicting the most important games of the season for each team in the league.

The Most Crucial Game for the Buffalo Bills

In a May 15 feature for Fox Sports, Vacchiano looks at the most important game for every NFL team in 2025. In the feature, he states that “everyone in the NFL says it at some point during the season: This is the game we circled on our calendar.”

He adds, “Players and coaches say it every year. Sometimes they say it several times. Usually it’s about rivalry games. Sometimes it’s a playoff rematch. Often times, it has something to do with revenge.” His roster features games that are a “big test, a huge rivalry or an opportunity for revenge that should be juicy enough for everyone in the organization to get excited about.”

For the Bills, it’s obvious. He picks the team’s game at the Chiefs in Week 9 on Sunday, November 2. This is the ultimate rematch. He literally could not have gone with another pick.

“This is the greatest era of Bills football since their run to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, but right now, it will be remembered for their inability to get past the Chiefs,” Vacchiano stated in the piece. “Last year it was a late field goal in the AFC Championship Game that sent Buffalo home. In fact, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the playoffs four times in the past five years.”

He added, “Beating K.C. in the regular season can’t make up for that. But it’s still something the Bills will love to do (and have often done in recent years).”

NFL Schedule News

Last week, the NFL released its official 2025 holiday schedule of games, and the league will host three Christmas Day games. This is only the third time in NFL history that Christmas Day will be home to a regular-season tripleheader.

The Bills didn’t get selected for a holiday game. The teams selected to play on Christmas Day include the Commanders vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the Vikings vs. Lions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and the Chiefs vs. Broncos at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time.