Buffalo Bills Praised for ‘Thoroughly’ Addressing Big Problem

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2025 season, and they’re looking darn good. They were one step away from the Super Bowl during the 2024 season, and now, they have a real shot at getting to the big game, thanks to quarterback Josh Allen and a stellar crew.

Looking at the draft, the Bills, overall, got very high marks. NFL analyst and expert Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, however, gave the team a B- grade for their 2025 draft selections, which is not the best grade. So, what was his criticism? “While Buffalo walked away from the draft with some defensive upgrades, quarterback Josh Allen’s unit didn’t improve this month. Buffalo could regret not doing more there,” Kiper Jr. stated in the feature. He also commented that, “Not taking a receiver until No. 240 (Kaden Prather) was curious. The Bills’ first five picks went to defense, only the second time in the common draft era they’ve done that (2006).”

But, the draft is behind us, and the Bills are gearing up for the 2025 season. While Kiper Jr. was critical of the team’s defensive choices in the draft, not everyone sees it that way.

Buffalo Bills Get Props for Defensive Line

In a May 5 story for ESPN, NFL National rattles off the most improved aspects of each NFL team following the draft. As for methodology, EPSN used a power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities to evaluate how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

“The 2025 NFL draft is complete, and prospects are beginning rookie minicamps with their new teams,” ESPN notes in the feature, before giving some attention to the most high-profile draft choices. “The Titans took quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, the Packers selected wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23, and the Eagles beefed up their linebacker room with Jihaad Campbell.”

For the Buffalo Bills, they state that the most improved part of the lineup is the defensive line. ESPN’s feature also serves as a power ranking, and they give the Bills a post-free agency ranking of No. 4.

“There is no area the Bills have addressed more thoroughly this offseason than the defensive line,” Alaina Getzenberg notes. “They selected three players for the unit in the draft (T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker), even after adding Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.”

Kudos to the Bills for Signing Greg Rousseau

Getzenberg adds, “The team also signed Greg Rousseau to a four-year contract extension. By bringing in youth and veterans, the Bills have overhauled a 2024 group that was a part of the worst passing defense and third-down defense (44% conversion rate) of Sean McDermott’s eight-year tenure.”

So, those are some big positives for the Bills heading into the new season. It will be here before we know it, not to wish away the summer, though. The 2025 NFL season will officially start with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4. The Philadelphia Eagles, who are the defending Super Bowl champions, will host the game, but their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.