Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Gets Harsh Reminder During Bills Comeback Win

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday despite a sloppy game that included five turnovers — a game that may have been especially harsh for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Bills were able to overcome a pair of interceptions from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who also joined tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook with lost fumbles. The Bills defense came through, holding the Chargers to just 16 points, while Allen and the offense shook off the early struggles to bring home a win.

Jim Harbaugh Got a Rough Reminder in Sunday’s Loss

The Bills had not won a game after committing five turnovers since 1997, a game that is well-remembered by fans. In that game, the Bills trailed the Indianapolis Colts 26-0 at halftime, but stormed back for a 37-35 win.

The opposing quarterback in that game was none other than Harbaugh, who completed 16-of-31 passes for 191 yards and an interception.