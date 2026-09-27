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Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Gets Harsh Reminder During Bills Comeback Win

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Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday despite a sloppy game that included five turnovers — a game that may have been especially harsh for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Bills were able to overcome a pair of interceptions from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who also joined tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook with lost fumbles. The Bills defense came through, holding the Chargers to just 16 points, while Allen and the offense shook off the early struggles to bring home a win.

Jim Harbaugh Got a Rough Reminder in Sunday’s Loss

The Bills had not won a game after committing five turnovers since 1997, a game that is well-remembered by fans. In that game, the Bills trailed the Indianapolis Colts 26-0 at halftime, but stormed back for a 37-35 win.

The opposing quarterback in that game was none other than Harbaugh, who completed 16-of-31 passes for 191 yards and an interception.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Gets Harsh Reminder During Bills Comeback Win

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