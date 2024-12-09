Bills Coach on the Hot Seat for Critical Mishap in Rams Loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buffalo Bills wasted a historic performance from Josh Allen in Sunday’s 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, losing after a series of mishaps on defense and special teams including a blunder on the final play that could put the heat on one assistant coach.

The Bills were able to rally from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter and cutting the lead to three points with close to a minute remaining. But the Rams were able to run off enough time to end the game on a punt into the endzone — a play that has since drawn some controversy.

Bills Squander Chance to Comeback

The Bills had pressure on the Rams after a pass interference penalty put them on the one-yard line with less than a minute left and trailing by 10 points. With the Bills holding all three timeouts, they had a chance to score and try to stop the Rams, potentially getting the ball back with enough time to drive for a field goal.

But Allen failed to score on a sneak on first down, forcing the Bills to call a timeout. Though Allen scored on the next play, the Bills were only able to stop the clock twice after failing to recover an onside kick.

That allowed the Rams to punt the ball into the endzone as time expired, though a coaching miscue may have helped. As Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noted, the Bills have trouble substituting on the punt and only had nine players on the field.

Talbot predicted that special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley could be in danger of losing his job after the blunder.

“Sean McDermott says the #Bills didn’t have 11 players on the field for the #Rams‘ final punt,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “It’s why they couldn’t go for a punt block. Buffalo has to move on from Matthew Smiley after the season.”

The Bills had another costly mistake on special teams earlier in the game, a blocked punt that the Rams returned for a touchdown.

The loss wasted an all-time performance from Allen, who became the first player in NFL history to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Matthew Smiley’s Other Big Blunder

Some fans pointed out that Smiley has been on the hot seat before, including last season’s loss to the Denver Broncos where the Bills had 12 players on the field for a final field goal attempt. The Broncos initially missed the kick, but were able to convert after the penalty and won the game.

“Matthew Smiley is really bad at managing his personnel. Or he just can’t count,” noted Bills reporter Kevin Massare in a post on X. “I’m not really sure which, but he should have been fired after Denver last year with Dorsey”

Others joined in questioning how Smiley was able to keep his job despite a series of mistakes over the past two seasons.

“There’s the special teams screw up,” noted Derek Kramer of WGR 550 in Buffalo. “Matthew Smiley needs some higher heat, the ST has not been good enough overall the past two years.”