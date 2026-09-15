Did Cole Bishop Practice Today? Why Bills Safety Waited on Sidelines Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap/_/gameId/401872660

allowed 31 points to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but came away with the win in a wild shootout when quarterback Josh Allen connected with Joshua Palmer in the end zone with 1:36 left on the clock.

Still, the porous defense remained a concern heading into an early quick turnaround that sees the Bills in action again on Thursday Night Football when they take on the Detroit Lions — allowed 30 points to the New Orleans Saints Sunday but pulled out a one-point, overtime victory.

On Tuesday, the Bills defense took what appeared to be another blow when Buffalo’s third-year, starting safety waited out practice on the sidelines.

Cole Bishop was spotted by media in attendance with a sleeve on his left leg, and was held out of team drills two days before the Lions game to be streamed by Amazon Prime.

Cole Bishop’s Knee Issue Traces Back to Houston

Bishop was the only projected Bills starter missing from Tuesday’s session, according to The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia, with defensive lineman T.J. Sanders held out separately after being sent home sick.

Bishop stood off to the side wearing the sleeve, according to the Buffalo News‘ Katherine Fitzgerald, and coach Joe Brady only mentioned Sanders when asked about the day’s absences.

Monday’s estimated report listed Bishop with a knee and groin designation, according to the Bills’ own team website. The trouble dates to Sunday’s 36-31 win over the Houston Texans, when Bishop went down late in the second quarter while helping bring down running back David Montgomery, limped to the sideline and spent time in the medical tent. He returned for the second half and finished with seven tackles and the team never listed him as doubtful to keep playing.

The knee has bothered Bishop before. He underwent an offseason scope to clean up lingering issues that kept him out of spring practices, a procedure ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg first reported, and he still made it back in time for training camp.

Cole Bishop’s Chances Against the Detroit Lions

Thursday’s game marks the first regular-season matchup at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium, and it comes on a short week. Bishop finished Sunday’s game, he was listed as a full participant Monday, and Tuesday’s absence was a walkthrough rather than a hard scratch, all of which points toward the more likely than not possibility that the 2024 second-round draft pick out of Utah plays against Detroit.

Beat writer Alex Brasky expects Bishop to play Thursday, noting the Bills managed injuries cautiously all summer and that Bishop’s brief exit against Houston didn’t keep him out of the rest of the game.

Buffalo’s defense needs him. Jim Leonhard’s unit allowed 31 points in his debut as coordinator, forcing two Greg Rousseau strip-sacks but bleeding chunk plays and third-down conversions against a rather ordinary Texans offense. Bishop graded out as Buffalo’s fourth-best defender on Pro Football Focus‘ Week 1 board. Losing him, even for a series, pushes more responsibility onto C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Geno Stone and rookie Jalon Kilgore in a secondary that already has some serious catching up to do.

Bishop has grown into the every-down role fast. He started all 17 games last season, leading Buffalo with 85 tackles and adding three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in the wild-card win at Jacksonville. Now in his third season and under a new defensive scheme, he’s become too central to the Bills’ plans to sit out without causing issues for the Bills pass coverage.