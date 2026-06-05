Bills Get Concerning Prediction on DJ Moore After Bold Trade

The Buffalo Bills emphasized adding more weapons for Josh Allen, starting with a trade for DJ Moore.

Buffalo acquired Moore from the Chicago Bears to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. However, Moore is coming off a down season with the Bears, so there are question marks on how he will do in his first season with the Bills.

Ahead of the NFL season, analyst Connor Orr of SI shared his bold predictions, and he doesn’t believe Moore will lead the team in receptions.

“After Buffalo traded a second-round pick for the former Bears and Panthers standout and guaranteed Moore future dollars, making another attempt at solving the wide receiver room without overcommitting draft capital, Josh Allen will continue to lean on Khalil Shakir for his most critical throws. Moore, 29, will have fewer than 70 receptions in 2026 as the Bills continue to lean more heavily on a run-first offense built around Allen,” Orr wrote.

If Moore doesn’t lead the team in receptions, it would be a disappointing season as he’s expected to be the team’s No.1. receiver. Although Buffalo has a great running game, the hope for many Bills fans is that the offense is more pass-first, especially with Josh Allen at quarterback.

Moore Admits ‘Growing Pains’ With Bills

With Moore in a new offense, he admits there have been some growing pains.

Buffalo acquired Moore this offseason, and during OTAs, he’s been working on chemistry with Allen. Yet, he admits there have been some growing pains, but is confident they will work it out.

“I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains,” Moore said, via the Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.

Allen, meanwhile, is thrilled the Bills acquired Moore, as he expects him to make a difference in the offense.

“He’s so smooth. There’s an old saying, it’s ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast’. And he’s not slow. But he is so smooth and he glides. Some of the cutback, like when he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s a running back,” Allen said on Centered on Buffalo with Eric Wood.

“He does some unbelievable things. Can move his body in ways that I really haven’t seen someone his size do. So, yeah, it’s been fun to get to throw with him, and we’re just going to continue to grow each and every day that we get those reps in. And I’m very, very happy that we’ve got him.”

Moore recorded 50 receptions for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with the Bears.

Joe Brady Expects Moore to be Difference-Maker

Although Orr believes Moore won’t lead the Bills in receptions, head coach Joe Brady has plenty of confidence that he will make a difference.

Not only does Brady think Moore will be a big part of the offense in terms of play, but he also believes he will open up the defense for Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.

“Having a guy like DJ it’s going to help both of them,” Brady said. “[Defenses] can’t just focus on one particular person. It gives us another layer of somebody on the outside. Khalil and Dalton have attacked a lot of the middle of the field, a lot of the inside zones . . . It was important to get a skill set like DJ, a guy that can stretch it, can win one-on-one, can get the ball in his hands, and he can win on a slant.”

Buffalo will open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.