Bills’ $80 Million All Pro WR Trade Target Could Be Available For A Shockingly Low Price

The Buffalo Bills once again couldn’t overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this season, where Patrick Mahomes took his tally to 4-0 against Josh Allen in the postseason last month with a 32-29 win at Arrowhead.

The Bills have a lack of elite quality players on their roster, with only two players making the 2025 Pro Bowl roster – and could use high-level reinforcements at multiple areas of the team.

The defense certainly benefits from the “Sean McDermott Effect” – being lead by one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL, and Josh Allen – with the help of OC, Joe Brady – has routinely managed to elevate the entire offense – particularly given his protection turned into one of the league’s best over the course of the year.

However, the pass catching situation is still very underwhelming, with Khalil Shakir having lead the team in receiving yards this past season with just 821. Shakir, tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie Keon Coleman all have potential to excel in the NFL, but right now Buffalo needs improvement both on the perimeter and in the slot.

As if by magic, enter one of the league’s top receivers over the past half decade, whose value has depreciated due to injury setbacks, but is still capable of playing high level football aged 31.

Bills Trade Target For Sale After New Development

The Los Angeles Rams announced that former Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Cooper Kupp, is officially on the trade block.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has named the Bills a top trade destination for the ex OPOY WR, and fortunately for Buffalo fans, has given the projected trade value of Kupp to be shockingly low – albeit with a big financial caveat: a $29 million cap hit in 2025.

Davenport believes that LA’s WR2 could be acquired for as little as a fourth and sixth round pick in this year’s draft.

“For the Bills to land Kupp,” Davenport notes, “it would take some financial machinations—with Buffalo in the red to the tune of $12.6 million, there would need to be some contracts restructured. Kupp’s could be among them. And moving from La-La Land to Western New York is quite the upheaval.