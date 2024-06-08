Bills Urged to Pursue Veteran WR Returning to NFL After Surprise Retirement

The Buffalo Bills have added some veteran pass-catchers to bolster a changing wide receiving corps, boosting a group that lost both of its top two receivers from 2023.

There could still be one more surprise addition, an analyst suggests.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named the Bills among the candidates to sign veteran Corey Davis, the former New York Jets receiver who made a surprise decision to retire just before the start of last season. Ballentine noted that Davis applied for reinstatement in March and the Jets released him from the reserve/retirement list, making him a free agent.

“Now the 29-year-old is still waiting to find out what team is going to be willing to have him for his comeback tour,” Ballentine wrote, suggesting the Bills could be that team.