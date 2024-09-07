Bills Get Good News on New $24 Million WR Ahead of Season Opener

After suffering some bumps and bruises in the preseason, the Buffalo Bills‘ offense is getting healthy just in time for the start of the season.

The team released their final injury report on September 6, with wide receiver Curtis Samuel being taken off the list after being limited by a toe injury. Samuel was one of the biggest additions in free agency, with the speedy receiver expected to take on a big role after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason.

The Bills kick off the season against the Arizona Cardinals at home on September 8, with all key players on offense taking the field.

Curtis Samuel’s Return to Practice

Samuel flashed his speed throughout training camp and the first preseason game, when he made two catches for 23 yards, but was limited for the rest of the preseason with a case of turf toe. After being limited in practice last week, Samuel was able to return this week.

A look at the wide receivers as they warmup for Wednesday’s practice. Curtis Samuel (2nd here) is back to being a full participant. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Jl2fuu4gzm — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 4, 2024

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Samuel will bring a new element to the offense and was happy he was able to return before the start of the season.

Samuel is entering his eighth NFL season and has 317 career receptions for 3,383 yards with 22 touchdowns. He spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders, where he was one of the team’s most reliable targets.

The veteran receiver joined the Bills on a three-year, $24-million contract this offseason.

Another Important Return for the Bills

The Bills got more good news on the injury front when backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky was removed from the week’s final injury report. He had suffered a knee injury in the team’s August 17 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his status for Week 1 had been in doubt leading up to the game.

The Bills had already lost last season’s practice squad quarterback, Shane Buechele, to a neck injury and Trubisky’s injury left the team scrambling to complete the preseason. The team signed veteran quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown for the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, but both were released ahead of the final roster cutdown.

The Bills instead added former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White, a fourth-year quarterback with seven career starts under his belt. His experience would have left him as an option to back up starter Josh Allen had Trubisky not been able to play.

The Bills did have a pair of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, with defensive end Jabon Solomon ruled out for Sunday’s game with an oblique injury. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot was listed as questionable with a toe injury.