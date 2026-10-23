Buffalo Bills Listed as ‘Best Trade Fit’ for 300-Tackle Young Linebacker

The Buffalo Bills have a few issues they could address before the NFL trade deadline on November 10th, and one main area of concern is at linebacker.

John Green of Bills SI wrote more on the situation at linebacker, saying, “The cry for help at the second level of Buffalo’s defense this season is nothing new. Yet, nothing has been done about it to this point, and that’s not acceptable.”

“…While maybe it’s not necessarily time to pull the plug on [Dorian] Williams and [Terrel] Bernard as the starting tandem just yet, it wouldn’t hurt for Leonhard to consider tinkering with the lineup a little.”

Perhaps one form of tinkering could be bringing in another linebacker. Maybe a trade for Los Angeles Chargers LB Daiyan Henley.

Bills Listed as ‘Best Trade Fit’ for Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley

Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the Bills as the “best trade fit” for Daiyan Henley, who’s still just 26 years old and in the final year of his rookie deal.

Here is Popper’s analysis on the Chargers linebacker:

“Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal but has yet to agree to an extension. The Chargers also have some depth at linebacker. At his best, Henley can be a difference-maker in coverage and as a blitzer and sideline-to-sideline tackler.”

Over four seasons (including this one), Henley has racked up 302 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

The Bills could send a Day 3 pick, considering Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal, for a young linebacker who still has plenty of potential.

Joe Brady Comments on Bills’ Performance After Six Games

Many people would think that Bills head coach Joe Brady is happy that the team is 5-1 heading into the bye week, but that’s not the case.

“I’m not happy with how the team is playing right now,” Brady said.

A lot of the frustration stems from defense, a unit that gave up over 30 points in four of the six games. Thankfully for Buffalo, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

But that isn’t a recipe for success, and it certainly isn’t a recipe for winning a Super Bowl.

It’s not just at linebacker where there are problems. The secondary is a major, major cause for concern. The Bills, according to FOX Sports’ statistics, rank 31st in the NFL in passing defense (285.8 yards per game ) allowed. The only team worse is the Detroit Lions.

It’s not just passing defense that’s bad. Buffalo’s total defense also ranks 31st (386.8 yards per game) in the NFL.

Brady needs to get his staff, players, and game plan together during the bye week, or else the Bills can collapse before the playoffs even begin.