Bills HC Joey Brady Sounds Off on Team’s Performance Through First Six Games

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their bye week with a 5-1 record after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But head coach Joe Brady isn’t happy with how the team is playing.

“I’m not happy with how the team is playing right now,” Brady said on Monday, via Lance Lysowski.

Bills Have Given Up Over 30 or More Points in Four Games This Season

Brady has every right to be mad about how the team is playing because the defense hasn’t started well.

The defense has given up over 30 points in four of the Bills’ first six games and, oddly enough, Buffalo has won every one. Usually in the NFL, giving up over 30 points is a recipe for a loss, but not for the Bills, who have one of the league’s best offenses.

However, there will be a day or a few games when the Bills won’t be able to come back from 30 points.

The Bills won’t survive giving up 30 points in back-to-back weeks in the playoffs because they could get away with it once, but trying to pull out two or three high-scoring playoff wins won’t be sustainable.

Brady and the Bills have a lot to work on during the bye week, and it’s not all on the defense. Even though the offense has been good this season, it still has room for improvement.