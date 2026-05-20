Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Shares Major Health Update Heading into OTAs

After undergoing a slew of changes this offseason, the Buffalo Bills are looking forward to hitting the field and preparing for the 2026 campaign. With a new leadership group in place and a roster that has been revamped following another disappointing playoff exit, there’s a lot of optimism surrounding this team.

While the offense around superstar quarterback Josh Allen has changed over the past few months, one guy who remains a big part of the plan alongside him is tight end Dalton Kincaid. In 2025, Kincaid spent the year playing through a torn PCL injury that he actually suffered back in 2024, and while he surprisingly opted not to undergo surgery this offseason, it sounds like he is feeling as good as ever as he begins to ramp up his preparation for the new campaign.

Dalton Kincaid Issues Encouraging Injury Update

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Buffalo selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he’s struggled to find consistency early in his career, he’s been a valuable weapon for Allen in the passing game when he’s been able to stay on the field. The problem is that, for the last two years, Kincaid has been battling through a PCL injury.

Kincaid initially suffered a torn left PCL back in 2024, but he opted not to undergo surgery last offseason. The injury continued to flare up in 2025, and while Kincaid earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career (39 REC, 571 YDS, 5 TD), he missed five games along the way, and by the end of the season, it was clear this injury was having a big impact on him.

Initially, it seemed like Kincaid would finally go under the knife to clean up his knee, but he surprisingly opted to avoid having surgery again this offseason. Unsurprisingly, fans were concerned that Kincaid would labor through another injury-riddled season in 2026, but he reassured folks that he’s feeling as good as new ahead of the Bills’ OTAs.

“My body feels significantly better than this time last year,” Kincaid said when speaking to reporters. “After the season ended, I talked to a lot of doctors who know a lot more than I do regarding the PCL and everything that has to do with health, and they advised against (surgery). So, believe in them, and that kind of went into setting a good foundation for strength around the knee to support it.”

Bills Hoping Dalton Kincaid Can Build Off of Pro Bowl-Campaign in 2026

Buffalo picked up the fifth-year option in Kincaid’s rookie contract this offseason, so it’s clear he’s a part of their long-term plans. Before he gets a big-money extension, though, it seems like the team wants to see more consistency from him moving forward. Again, Kincaid has already established himself as a solid player, but staying healthy could be the key to unlocking his full potential.

For now, Kincaid is feeling great, but the real test will come once he starts taking the field for some organized drills. The good news is that, even if Kincaid’s PCL injury flares up again, it has more weapons it can rely on if he has to miss time. This is an encouraging update from the fourth-year pass catcher, but you can bet his injury status is going to be monitored heavily throughout the year.