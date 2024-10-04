Insider Shares Big Update on Bills’ Standing in Davante Adams Trade Rumors

The Buffalo Bills are among a handful of teams in the running to land Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams should he land on the trade block, an insider shared this week.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Adams would prefer to land with one of his former quarterbacks as he seeks a trade, but would be willing to play for close to six other teams — the Bills included. Another report indicated that the Bills reached out to the Raiders to inquire about Adams, the three-time All-Pro receiver who could be leaving Las Vegas soon.

Davante Adams Has Eyes on Bills Rival

Rapoport reported that Adams already has a preferred destination in mind after asking for a trade from the Raiders, hoping to join the New York Jets and former teammate Aaron Rodgers. But Rapoport stressed that this is not a demand from Adams, who remains open to at least six other teams.

The Bills are among that group, Rapoport reported.

“In fact, according to sources informed of Adams’ thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams,” Rapoport wrote. “The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing.”

While the Jets are seen as the most likely destination, Rapoport added that the Raiders are looking for the best return.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what’s best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder,” Rapoport reported. “While players generally have some semblance of control — in this case, Adams would have to rework his contract to facilitate a trade — he is not in total control of where he ends up.”

Adams has topped 1,000 yards in five of the last six seasons. He made 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns with the Raiders last season and is on pace to put up similar numbers this season. Through the first three games of the season, Adams has made 18 receptions for 209 yards with one touchdown.

The Bills went into this season without a clear-cut No. 1 receiver after trading away Stefon Diggs in the offseason and allowing No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency. Khalil Shakir, the team’s top returning wide receiver, leads the team this season with 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills Show Interest in Davante Adams

The Bills have already shown some level of interest in Adams. The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported on October 2 that the Bills were among the first two teams named to inquire about his availability, even though they see the Jets as the most likely destination.

“Teams involved Davante Adams’ market have become convinced the Raiders star is focused on engineering a trade to the Jets,” Breer shared in a post on X. “The Bills and Steelers are among those who’ve inquired with Vegas on Adams, per sources.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been open about his interest in players, saying he will regularly call to inquire about the price and put in his due diligence even if the Bills don’t have strong interest in a trade.