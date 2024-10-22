Bills Veteran ‘Fading’ From Offense as Role Diminishes

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has taken on an increasing role in the team’s offense over the last few weeks of the season — and it appears to be at the expense of a longtime veteran.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted that Kincaid has seen his total snaps steadily grow over the past few weeks, topping 75% in each of the past two weeks and getting 13 total targets. While there had been speculation that drafting Kincaid would allow the team to run more two tight-end sets with veteran Dawson Knox, Buscaglia noted that this has not been the case and Kincaid’s rise is relegating Knox to a lesser role.

“The Bills have always liked Knox as a piece of their offense,” Buscaglia wrote. “To keep him involved at a relatively high rate, Knox’s snaps would often come at the expense of Kincaid, who is clearly the more talented receiver of the two.”

Nick Sabato of the Niagara Gazette also noted the trend, pointing out that Knox has been “fading” from the offense and is on pace for a career-low season in terms of production.

Dawson Knox on the Decline

Knox has played a significant role in the Bills offense since joining the team in 2019, making 176 total catches for 2,013 yards with 23 touchdowns. He became a favorite target for quarterback Josh Allen, especially in high-leverage situations.

But he has seen his production dip since coming off injured reserve last season, making just 22 total catches for 186 yards with two touchdowns last season. Knox is off to an even slower start in 2024, making five receptions for 47 yards with one touchdown. The tight end has also played a career-low 55% of snaps so far this season.

Knox told reporters earlier this month that while he would like to be on the field more, he understands the decision the team is making.

“I’m just out there trying to do my job,” Knox said, via Sabato. “I think that’s a unique part about this team. We got a lot of guys that put the we above the me. So, of course, selfishly, I want to get out there and see 12 personnel help. But that’s not what’s important. It’s important putting this team in positions to win games.”

Kincaid, taking on a bigger role in the offense, has made 24 catches for 269 yards with one touchdown this season.

Bills ‘Different’ With Dalton Kincaid

Buscaglia noted that while Kincaid is not as skilled as Knox at blocking, “the Bills are a different offense when he’s on the field.” He added that the Bills see Kincaid as a “significant key to their Super Bowl aspirations” and can give the team a skill set that Knox no longer can contribute.

This is what I expected to see from Dalton Kincaid in the Bills offense — more often than we do. pic.twitter.com/PfjbXyNEe4 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 21, 2024

“For the Bills to become this dynamic offense that can win on the ground and through the air, having Kincaid on the field as much as possible is vitally important,” Buscaglia wrote. “Knox does not separate as well as Kincaid, and even when he’s open, he’s had a tendency throughout his career to drop passes.”