A major point of emphasis still lies in the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver room, even after the trade for DJ Moore and the drafting of Skyler Bell in the fourth round.

“For all the Bills are spending at receiver, the same question still lingers: If [Josh] Allen needs to throw for a first down to win a game, who should he trust to get open?” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote.

Well, according to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, former Baltimore Ravens and longtime Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins could be that guy.

Bills Face Key Decision on Potential DeAndre Hopkins Signing

DeArdo wrote more on why the Bills look like the top landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins:

“The 34-year-old Hopkins recently expressed his desire to play for a “contender” this season. Of the teams that fit that category, Buffalo is the one that needs the most help at receiver.”

However, going back to what Barnwell wrote, Hopkins won’t be the guy Allen looks for to get a first down. If he wants to join a contender like the Bills, it should be for the veteran minimum ($1.3 million). Anything more than that won’t be beneficial for Buffalo.

Personally, if Allen needs a wideout to get a first down, it’ll be Moore. People forget that when he was the top option in Chicago, Moore finished the season with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. He should put up similar numbers in Year 1 with Allen.

Don’t Count Out Keon Coleman, Either

If Moore has a hard time adjusting to a new offense in Buffalo, this is Keon Coleman’s year to prove his worth.

Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has been mentoring him this offseason and had nothing but good things to say regarding the third-year wideout.

“I felt like he was the total opposite what I was expected to work with, you know, because I never talked to Keon. I never had a personal relationship with him. I just assumed that he listens to the media and he would hear me when I speak on Buffalo Endzone postgame so he can better his game. So, I never had a real relationship with him. And what I heard was he’s coming to meetings late. He’s always having fun. It looks like he could care less when he was a healthy scratch.

And then when I actually got to meet him, it was the total opposite. He was a masterful student of the game, and that’s where it kind of clicked cuz we didn’t only work on like the physical and the release, we worked on a lot of things mentally. And when I realized the student, the type of student he was, it just took us to another level of our communication and our relationship.”

Johnson also added that he believes Coleman can ‘be the best’ and that he’ll just need to put all the tools together each week and ‘make it happen.’

Buffalo should be just fine without DeAndre Hopkins, but if he’s willing to sign for the vet minimum, it could be an intriguing addition.