Bills’ Unsung Hero Receives Massive Praise After Lions Game

It’s easy to soak in the Buffalo Bills’ offensive performance against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, especially quarterback Josh Allen and his impeccable five-touchdown performance. But one player who deserves a ton of credit is second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker.

Walker, who was thrown into the starting role at the last minute after Ed Oliver sustained an injury during pre-game warmups, was terrific with three pass deflections and three quarterback hits.

And Ben Solak of ESPN couldn’t hold back his praise for Walker after the game.

Bills’ Unsung Hero Deone Walker Receives Massive Praise

Speaking after the game, Ben Solak commented on Deone Walker’s performance against Detroit, saying, “What a start to the season for second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker of the Bills. He has more pressures (9) through two games this year than he had in 19 games in regular and postseason last year, alright?”

It’s true. Through two weeks, Walker leads the Bills defensive tackles in pressures, total tackles (7), QB hurries (8), QB hits (4), sacks (1), and batted passes (3).

Solak went on to comment about one of Walker’s tipped deflections against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying, “The moment he realizes the ball’s still in Goff’s hands, he’s going to take Juice Struggs [Lions center] and just return him to the earth from whence he came. Dude, I mean, the violent snaps that this guy gets from a grip strength, from a torque perspective, is bananas.”

Walker Comments on Playing At Highmark Stadium For the First Time

It’s hard not to feel starstruck playing in a beautiful brand-new stadium for the very first time, and Deone Walker couldn’t help but feel starstruck.

“I don’t really get starstruck, but there were a few times I looked up, and I thought, ‘Oh s***,” Walker said.

Even superstar QB Josh Allen felt the same way, saying, “I caught myself taking it all in an understanding how cool what I get to do. My job is the coolest in the world. It’s everything I ever wanted, to be the quarterback of an NFL franchise. I’m just very fortunate to have ended up in Buffalo.”

It was a great way to begin the start of a new era in a new stadium, and head coach Joe Brady wanted to make sure his team set the tone for the night.

“I’ve said all along, it was important for us, and I wanted to take the ball in this environment and set the tone. I thought we had some good third downs, we finished in the end zone, and that stadium was electric. That was the start that we needed.”

There’ll undoubtedly be challenges that lie in the Bills’ path, but if players like Walker can step up and exceed expectations, then the sky’s the limit.