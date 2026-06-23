Bills Release 5-foot-6 Rookie RB With Injury Designation After Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills have proven this offseason that they mean business. After another disappointing playoff run, the Bills have made changes from top to bottom over the past few months, with the hope being they will help this team find its way back to the Super Bowl after coming up short time and again over the past few years.

While the big moves Buffalo has made will obviously catch the most attention from fans, the front office has been hard at work when it comes to ensuring every spot on their roster is being put to good use. Earlier this week, that resulted in undrafted rookie running back Desmond Reid getting released by the team.

Bills Release Rookie Running Back Desmond Reid

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The Bills have a strong running back room, with James Cook leading the way alongside Ty Johnson and Ray Davis. Still, you can never have too much depth at this position, which led the team to take a closer look at the undersized Reid, who put together some eye-opening tape during his time in college.

Reid spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers, with his work for the team putting him on the radar of teams across the league. The 2024 campaign featured Reid’s best work, as he racked up 966 yards and five touchdowns on 184 carries, while also catching 52 passes for 579 yards and four more scores. He only played in seven games in 2025, though, and his production didn’t come close to matching what he did the year before.

Measuring at 5’6, Reid is small, even for a running back, which is always going to make finding a home in the pros more difficult for him. Earlier this month, Reid landed on injured reserve, which ended his season before it even started. Rather than essentially getting redshirted by Buffalo, Reid and the team agreed to an injury settlement, leading to his release.

“According to the NFL transaction wire, the Bills have waived RB Desmond Reid from injured reserve,” Logan Ulrich wrote for NFL Trade Rumors. “He was waived with an injury designation recently and had reverted to Buffalo’s IR. He’s an undrafted rookie who signed with the team after the draft this year and was listed at 5-6 and 174 pounds.”

Bills Running Back Depth Chart is Still in Good Shape, Despite Desmond Reid’s Release

Considering how he was set to miss the entire season, it’s clear that Reid wasn’t a very big part of the Bills’ plans this year. Sure, the team won’t get to see what he’s capable of, but Reid believes he can at least earn a practice squad spot, which is likely why he did not want to waste the entire season. Now that he’s been released, he’s free to sign and play for any other team in the league.

Assuming Cook stays healthy, Buffalo will be in a perfect position when it comes to its running back room. It couldn’t necessarily hurt to add another player at this spot ahead of training camp, but it isn’t a dire need. It will be worth keeping tabs on Reid to see where he ends up next, but for the time being, the Bills appear to be well-stocked at running back.