Dion Dawkins on What It’ll Take for Bills to Finally Win a Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are hot through the early portion of the season.

The Bills are off to a 5-1 start with their one blemish being a tight loss to the New England Patriots. Outside of that loss, Buffalo has looked impressive and has emerged as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. The Bills have the No. 1 ranked offensive unit in the league, averaging 32.8 points per game.

That is largely spearheaded by Josh Allen, who is once again having an MVP-caliber season. The former MVP has thrown nine touchdowns and rushed for an additional eight touchdowns to go along with 240 rushing yards and a career-high 8.8 yards per pass attempt.

However, the question has always been, what will it take for the Bills to get over the hump. They’re consistently in the playoffs every year and always post a solid regular season record. However, they’ve gone 0-4 against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and have never been in the Super Bowl in the Allen era.

Dion Dawkins on What It’ll Take for Bills to Get Over Super Bowl Hump: ‘Fun’

Dion Dawkins, who is the second-longest tenured player on the Bills, said what it’ll take for the Bills to get over the hump is having “fun.” That “fun,” especially when hanging out off the field, translates into success on it.

“To have fun off the field,” said Dawkins in a one-on-one interview. “Keep being free, keep growing and coming together as one. Right? This is honestly what this is about. Play Call of Duty together. Get on some side by sides, getting a dagger, getting a razor, jumping to Polaris. Be with the guys, bond outside of the norm, play Call of Duty, talk your stuff, compete. So when you go to work, that energy and that bond — it’s growing, it’s growing, it’s growing, it’s growing. And it’s the little things, right? What’s gonna get you over that hump? Catch more passes, block more blocks, less penalties. Wish for the perfect ball to flip in your corner, but realistically, growing with the guys so it can make you want to play just that harder on Sundays.”

Dion Dawkins Teaming Up With Polaris-Call of Duty Modern Warfare

The Bills will face a gauntlet schedule for the remainder of the season, going up against the Baltimore Ravens and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings over their next two games after their bye week. They’ll also face the Chiefs in a litmus test before the end of November.

The five-time Pro Bowler is partnering with Polaris for the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, which comes out on October 23. Polaris — which is known for their off-road vehicles — have had a partnership with the Call of Duty games for a number of years and have featured their vehicles in the series.

“Polaris is continuing to be adventurous, they’re continuing to be open,” said Dawkins. “They’re continuing to be different. They are part of the Call of Duty. And with Call of Duty, hopefully you play the video game like I do, you run around with your friends. You have a good time. You jump in Polaris’s. You run people over, you team up, you ride around the map. You explore, you get out, you put skins on it, you modify it. You just have a good time. So what I’m doing, I am just being Dion, and Polaris is being great, and together we’re family.”

Dawkins said this is the first time he’s a part of the Polaris-Call of Duty partnership and he’ll be posting social content following the game’s release.

“This is the first time that I’m personally involved in it,” said Dawkins. “But overall, Polaris has been a part of it forever, and the fact that they were part of the Fanatics Fest and coming down to to New York City and being a part of what they did in New York City, being able to drive around in the middle of Times Square in a side by side of Polaris, jumping over things. It’s just like, ‘Bro, you guys are on a different type of mind. Because it’s like, is that for real?’ Yes, it’s like insane, cool things that are happening, and I’m excited for what’s next. So let’s ride together.”