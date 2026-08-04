Dirty Hit Leads to Massive Brawl at Bills Training Camp

It’s the kind of thing that happens at training camp — fights — but the key is making sure no one gets hurt.

The Buffalo Bills had a wild brawl on their hands at training camp on Tuesday after rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr took out Pro Bowl tight end Dalton Kincaid on a late hit.

“Kaleb Elarms-Orr with a LATE hit on Kincaid and WE HAVE A BRAWL,” Built in Buffalo wrote on its official X account.

“BIG FIGHT,” Bills reporter Dan Fetes wrote on his official X account. “Kaleb Elarms-Orr laid out Dalton Kincaid after a catch. Would have been a flag on Sunday for unnecessary roughness, let alone at training camp. The entire offense responded. Knox and Joe Brady came over to KEO afterwards.”

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson seemed to enjoy the action.

“Nice little scuffle, shout out to the rookie, Kaleb,” Anderson said. “I didn’t enjoy him hitting (Kincaid) after the whistle, but I did enjoy punching (Elarms-Orr) in the face a couple of times after and choking him out afterward.”

Kaleb Elarms-Orr Could Be Plug-and-Play Starter

Don’t be surprised to hear Elarms-Orr’s name called again before training camp is over — or to see him land in the starting lineup.

The Bills selected Elarms-Orr in the 4th round (No. 126 overall) after he earned All-Big 12 honors at TCU in 2025.

Elarms-Orr, 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds along with a 40-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-4 broad jump.

“The Bills addressed a major position of need with Elarms-Orr, adding to an inside linebacker group that had yet to be addressed this offseason,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote in April. “He’ll bring significant speed, an important part of Leonhard’s defense. He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine, second fastest among linebackers, and had 130 total tackles in 2025, most in the Big 12. He also has experience playing special teams, but he very well could compete for a starting role and be a valuable part of this defense for now and the future.”

Dalton Kincaid Had Minor Injury Scare on Monday

Kincaid had a minor injury scare on Monday when it appeared he had to leave practice with a knee injury.

Kincaid, thankfully, was quick to point out it was definitely a lower-body injury but definitely not something that’s going to cost him time and definitely not his knee, although it was still painful.

“Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid clarifies that he went down today because of a knee to the ‘family jewels’ … so … all good on that front,” Getzenberg wrote on her X account on Monday.

Kincaid is headed into a critical year. He’s coming off his 1st Pro Bowl selection in 2025 with 39 receptions for 571 yards and 5 touchdowns in just 12 games — he missed 5 games due to injury.

At practice on Monday, Kincaid caught an over-the-shoulder red-zone touchdown from Josh Allen as the Bills practiced in a pouring rainstorm.

“Dalton Kincaid limped off at Bills practice… It appears he was hit ‘below the belt’ … his knee is fine,” Inside Injuries wrote on its official X account on Monday.

The injury concerns for Kincaid were so pronounced because it’s an issue he’s dealt with in the past.

“Trainers were looking at his Left knee, which was the problematic PCL side that he did intensive rehab for this off-season,” Fantasy Points’ Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “He came back in for a team install drill. Hopefully it doesn’t keep giving him problems.”