DJ Moore Injury Update: Bills WR Sent to Medical Tent Late Against Texans

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore was hurt late in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, being sent to the medical tent.

Moore was sent for evaluation with the Bills driving near the two-minute warning, the CBS broadcast crew noted. It was not yet clear what injury he may have suffered, but reporter Matt Bove noted that he appeared to be hurt on a James Cook fumble to start a Bills drive late in the fourth quarter.

“DJ Moore got rolled up on that fumble,” Bove shared in a post on X.

DJ Moore Made Difference in First Game With the Bills

Moore had a huge start for the Bills, making five receptions for 100 yards with a 43-yard touchdown.

With Moore out of the game, the Bills turned to veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer on consecutive plays with very different results. On the first, quarterback Josh Allen missed a read and nearly threw an interception.

On the next play, Allen targeted Palmer on a deep post for a 34-yard touchdown. The Bills took a 36-31 lead after missing on a two-point conversion attempt.

Bills Face Challenge in Short Week

While it was not immediately clear whether Moore could miss time, the team’s short week could present a challenge. They return home from Houston and will play again on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

The Bills had some other injury scares against the Texans, losing starting safety Cole Bishop for a short stretch as he was being evaluated.