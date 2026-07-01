DJ Moore’s Generous Act Toward Fans Goes Viral Months After Bills Arrival

The Bills made an exciting addition this offseason by trading for former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore is expected to make a significant impact for the Bills this season, and he also contributed positively to Buffalo during the offseason.

Moore Helped Out a Few Bills Fans

WKBW 7 in Buffalo reported on Tuesday that Moore was shopping at the Walden Galleria when he went to Tee Shirt University and saw his player’s shirt for sale there.

Moore decided to buy the 27 shirts that the store had in stock and let the store give them away to fans for free.

“Once inside, he purchased every DJ Moore jersey T-shirt the store had in stock — not for himself, but to give away,” WKBW’s Jeff Russo wrote. “The 27 T-shirts totaled more than $1,200. Moore told the store to give them away to fans for free. Tee Shirt University put a special tag on each shirt, noting it was paid for by Moore.”

Moore buying shirts for Bills fans was an awesome gesture, and Scot Marshall, assistant manager at Tee Shirt University, told WKBW about his interaction with Moore.

“Tell them the price, he goes, ‘OK, I’m buying it.’ I’m like, ‘What? Do you know the guy or work for him?” Russo added. “‘ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I work for him,'” Marshall said. “He’s joking around. So he buys them, he goes, ‘I’m going to leave them all here, if anybody comes and they want one, just tell them, DJ Moore bought it for them.’ And then he walks out the door, and he pokes his head back in and goes, ‘Yeah, it’s me.’ And he just walks away, and it was a very nice thing that he did.”

Moore is already winning over fans, and hopefully he can keep that up when the regular season starts in a few months.

Moore Should Be the No. 1 Receiver in Buffalo This Season

When the Bills traded for Moore, many people around the NFL were shocked, as Buffalo had to give up a 2026 second-round pick to acquire him. Moore is a talented receiver, but he is coming off a season in which he recorded only 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns over the course of 17 games. Since Moore is 29 years old, he is nearing the end of his prime, but the Bills needed a receiver in the worst way possible.

Ever since Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason, the Bills have lacked a true No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen to throw to for two seasons. Moore should be able to come in from Day 1 and fill that role effectively.

Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but every quarterback, no matter how good or bad they are, still needs a dependable wide receiver to throw the ball to when they are in trouble, and Moore should be that guy. Even though Moore didn’t have the best stats last season, he was still the security blanket for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throughout the season.