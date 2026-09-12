Bills Urged to Bring Back ‘Important Contributor’ on Defense

The Buffalo Bills haven’t earned their spot among the NFL’s elite teams by letting a lot of talent walk out the door — and even better when they can sign that talent to team-friendly contract extensions before they hit the open market.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out 1 player with an upcoming contract decision as the team’s “Most Important Free Agent” in the next cycle — and prodded the Bills to move on inside linebacker Dorian Williams before he hits the open market in 2027.
Williams, 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.47 million contract.
“The Buffalo Bills don’t have an extensive list of impending 2027 free agents, as the franchise has a tendency to lock up key players early,” Knox wrote on September 12. “However, Dorian Williams is one important contributor who could potentially get away in the spring. A 2023 third-round pick out of Tulane, Williams hasn’t been a full-time starter, but he’s been a valuable role player, especially in three-linebacker formations. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 63 tackles and a fumble recovery while playing 47 percent of the defensive snaps. In all, Williams has appeared in 50 games with 22 starts and has recorded 220 combined tackles. He’ll only turn 26 next summer.”
Dorian Williams: Undersized & Athletic NFL Linebacker
Williams is 10-20 pounds lighter than the ideal NFL inside linebacker — he’s built more like a safety — but his speed is very much what keeps him elite after he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL Draft analyst Lancer Zierlein projected Williams as a 3rd- or 4th-round pick in his pre-draft evaluation.
“Team captain with athletic, tapered build and eye-catching production,” Zierlein wrote in 2023. “Williams looks and moves more like a big box safety with his bursts to the football and open-field fluidity. Lacking the size and strength to match up with NFL take-on duties near the line, Williams needs to become more adept at slipping blocks and staying a step ahead of the blocking scheme. His coverage potential and special teams background will give his roster quest a boost as a likely Day 3 selection looking to fit into a backup role as a Will linebacker.”
Bills Inside Linebackers Called Out in Offseason
NFL.com’s Matt Okada singled out inside linebacker as the “biggest remaining roster issue” for the Bills headed into 2026. From Okada’s purview, the Bills are a bit of a mess.
“Starters Terrel Bernad (63.2 percent) and Dorian Williams (44 percent) played the majority of snaps at the position in 2025, but neither was particularly productive or efficient in the middle of Buffalo’s defense,” Okada wrote. “Williams also dealt with an undisclosed injury during minicamp but is expected to return for training camp. The franchise drafted TCU product Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the fourth round, but he’s unlikely to be an immediate starter. There’s a chance the team brings back Matt Milano, who has missed 30 games over the last three seasons, or Shaq Thompson. Coming off a season in which Buffalo allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, this unit could definitely use an upgrade.”
Bills Urged to Bring Back ‘Important Contributor’ on Defense