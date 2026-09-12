Bills Urged to Bring Back ‘Important Contributor’ on Defense

The Buffalo Bills haven’t earned their spot among the NFL’s elite teams by letting a lot of talent walk out the door — and even better when they can sign that talent to team-friendly contract extensions before they hit the open market.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out 1 player with an upcoming contract decision as the team’s “Most Important Free Agent” in the next cycle — and prodded the Bills to move on inside linebacker Dorian Williams before he hits the open market in 2027.

Williams, 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.47 million contract.