Patriots QB Drake Maye Lands on Injury Report Days Before Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills will face a depleted New England Patriots team in Week 4, but it is a player who will be suited up that has fans’ attention. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been listed on the injury report throughout the week with a right shoulder injury.

The Patriots quarterback has been cleared to play, but it is something to monitor when the Pats-Bills game kicks off on Sunday, October 4. It is not a great time for Maye to be dealing with an injury with the Patriots facing Bills defender Greg Rousseau.

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The star has been one of the top pass rushers in the NFL during the first month of the season. As for Maye, the Patriots quarterback has not quite looked like himself to start the season as the 1-2 squad has struggled fresh off their Super Bowl appearance.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Patriots-Bills game.

Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Dealing With a Shoulder Injury Ahead of Bills Game

It is worth noting that Maye has been able to practice throughout the week. The Patriots have attempted to play coy about Maye’s injury, but the quarterback could be battling more than the team is revealing for obvious reasons ahead of the Bills matchup.

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“After popping up on the injury report due to his right shoulder this week, QB Drake Maye will not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game – he’s good to go,” Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar wrote in an October 2, story titled, “Injury Report Analysis: Patriots rule out Christian Gonzalez and Christian Barmore for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup vs. Bills.”

“Maye was a full participant in all three practices, and he and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said it hasn’t affected his play or McDaniels play-calling approach.”

Bills News: The Patriots Have Ruled Out CB Christian Gonzalez and DT Christian Barmore vs. Buffalo

Maye is not the only Patriots player dealing with an injury. New England announced that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore will not play against the Bills.

Despite plenty of other injuries, Maye’s health continues to be the one player people want to discuss ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

“We’re just trying to follow protocol exactly how it’s given to us as it relates to the injury report,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said of Maye, per the Patriots’ official website. “The fact that it’s a quarterback, those things get looked at very closely, so again, we want to make sure we are transparent.

“So, we listed [Maye] on the injury report. There were no limitations. He practiced full. He didn’t miss any reps. But we felt like it was best to list it just to make sure that we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to do.”