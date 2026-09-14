Buffalo Bills HC Shares Heartfelt Praise of Ed Oliver Amid Personal Tragedy

The Buffalo Bills opened their 2026 NFL season with a thrilling 36-31 win over the Houston Texans on the road.

Buffalo’s defense did struggle at times, but the likes of Greg Rousseau, Deone Walker, and Ed Oliver made some big-time plays. Bills head coach Joe Brady gave Oliver a game ball.

The Bills will have their home opener on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Brady Praises Ed Oliver after Buffalo Bills Week 1 Win

After the Bills’ Week 1 win against Houston, head coach Joe Brady had high praise for Ed Oliver.

Oliver tragically lost his two-year-old son in an accidental drowning in a swimming pool at a home near Houston. Despite the tragedy, Oliver attended camp and didn’t miss a day as he put his focus on football.

In Week 1, Oliver recorded 5 tackles and a fumble recovery. After looking back at the game, Brady had high praise for the defensive tackle.

“What he’s going through and what he means to our football team, and just him being in this building every single day and going out on the football field, nothing’s changed since the last time I talked to you guys. I hurt every day that I see him,” Brady said about Oliver on Monday. “I can’t fathom what he’s going through. He went back to Houston, back to his hometown and being able to play football, and he was out there for his brothers.

“Him being out there meant a lot to the guys, and I know he needed all the guys for that. I told the guys after the game, it will never be about me, but in moments like that, no one was more deserving of a game ball than Ed Oliver.”

Oliver not taking any time off and continuing to play at a high level amid the tragedy of losing his son is something Brady and the Bills are impressed with.

Josh Allen Emotional for Ed Oliver

After the news of Oliver’s son’s passing leaked, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was frustrated with how it came out.

Allen was angry and sad about it, but said everyone in Buffalo’s locker room would be behind Oliver.

“First off, I want to say thank you to the ones who knew about it and allowed him to have his moment and his time. It’s very sad how it came out. It makes me very, very sad and angry at the same time. Obviously, very unfortunate what happened. As a teammate of his and as someone in this locker room, all we can do is love on him,” Allen said.

“There’s nothing you can say to make the situation any better, except being there for him in whatever ways he needs. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do. That’s what teammates do. We love upon each other and try to hold each other up when we’re down. I can’t imagine what he’s going through. But the way he’s dealt with it, it’s been unbelievable.”

The Bills selected Oliver ninth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.