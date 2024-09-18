Bills Urged to Trade for ‘Breakout’ Linebacker After Injuries

The Buffalo Bills have been bitten by the injury bug early in this NFL season, but one insider believes they could find help on the trade block.

The Bills lost starting linebacker Matt Milano in training camp, then saw top nickel cornerback Taron Johnson go down early in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. The second game brought another major injury as linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered a pectoral injury expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Bills could find some help from the Indianapolis Colts, trading for linebacker E.J. Speed after his “breakout” campaign in 2023.

Bills Could Grab Linebacker on Rental Basis Knox noted that the Colts have fallen to 0-2 so far and may not be planning a fire sale just yet, but could turn into sellers as the trade deadline approaches. He suggested the Bills could take a run at Speed, who is set to be a free agent and could join the team as a one-year rental. “Speed, who had a breakout 102-tackle campaign last season, is set to be a free agent in 2025. He’s a fast, physical, do-it-all linebacker who should draw trade interest even if Indianapolis isn’t necessarily selling,” Knox wrote, adding that Speed already has 21 total tackles and a quarterback hit this season while holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating fo 56.2 in coverage.