Bills’ New 2,100 Yard Speedster Has Emphatic Reaction After Finding New Home

The Buffalo Bills made a notable move on Wednesday when they signed Cleveland Browns speed demon, Elijah Moore, to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

The #Bills are signing former Browns and Jets WR Elijah Moore, per @Schultz_Report. It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $5M. pic.twitter.com/r7wFVN57em — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Cleveland Browns attempted to dissuade the former 2nd round pick from departing – as he had just taken a visit with the Bills – using the rare unrestricted free agent tender on the former Ole Miss wideout.

The Browns have applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore. This means that Moore will still count as part of the compensatory free agent if he signs with another team before the upcoming compensatory formula deadline. Moore visited the Bills… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, Moore chose to sign with a bona fide contender in Buffalo, with whom he will have a legitimate chance of starting – or at least getting significant snaps – with their being no true WR1 in the Bills receiver room.

And it seems like Moore was fairly enthused about the move, posting back-to-back hyped-up messages on X.

Back in that red and blue 😍🫡Time to go be GREAT. Grateful for the opportunity! Cant wait to meet BILLS MAFIA ❤️💙 — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) April 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All praises to the most high yet again for another BLESSING. U get ALLLLLLLLL the GLORY. — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) April 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bills Get Faster On The Perimeter To Help Josh Allen

The Bills were very much in search of some legitimate deep speed at wideout. Although current #1 receiver, Khalil Shakir, is by no means slow, Moore has true 4.3 speed.

And despite having never managed more than 640 receiving yards in any given season for the first time in his career, for the first time in his career the Florida native will have an above average quarterback throwing to him – having spent the majority of his time hauling in passes from Zach Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston over the past four years.

Now playing with one of the top four quarterbacks in the NFL, and arguably the most talented arm in the league, Moore’ skills can finally be put to use as a deep threat.

What Does Buffalo’s Receiver Room Now Look Like?

The Bills will most likely have Shakir; Moore; 2024 second round pick, Keon Coleman; and new free agent acquisition, Joshua Palmer taking the grand majority of receiver snaps in 2025.

Former Panthers and Commanders gadget-guy Curtis Samuel was bought in to bring versatility and dual-threat ability to the Bills’ offense, but he only managed 253 receiving yards as he struggled to break into the starting lineup.

At this point, the Bills’ room feels more like a basketball team, in the sense that they have four different receivers who have different individual strengths, from the big bodied Coleman, to the nifty Palmer and the fast-paced Moore.

Will Elijah Moore be the holy grail that gets the Bills to the promised land – not 100% – but he certainly could have far more upside than many imagine.