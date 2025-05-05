Bills’ New 4.35 40 Yard Receiver Gives Credit To ‘Phenomenal Person’ For Signing

The Buffalo Bills signed former Cleveland Browns and New York Jets receiver, Elijah Moore last week.

Pairing the lethal deep threat, Moore; who has legit deep speed, running a 4.35 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine back in 2021; with Rashid Shaheed, last year’s second round pick, Keon Coleman, and new free agent signing, Joshua Palmer, gives the Bills offense a plethora of options on the perimeter.

And Moore, who was given the rare unrestricted free agent tender by the Browns just two days before signing in Buffalo, revealed on Monday what lead him to signing with the Bills. And as it is for many new signings for the Bills Mafia, one things stood out – the opportunity to play alongside Josh Allen – both the player and the individual.

“It was very, very easy,” Moore said, per Matthew Bove, “At the end of the day, I leave all my decision making to the Lord, but everywhere I went – literally, you can ask my wife – I would see a 17 [Josh Allen’s number] jersey.”

“That was enough for me to make that decision, and he’s just a phenomenal player. And just what I’ve heard in the building and around the league, he’s an even better, phenomenal person.”

Elijah Moore was literally getting signs to join the Bills. And playing with the MVP certainly helps make it an easier decision. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ffyn0rPrbB — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 5, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Decision To Come To Buffalo Ultimately ‘Very, Very Easy’

Alaina Getzenberg also revealed Moore’s reasoning behind his one year deal, and that he did some digging before signing with the Bills.

New Bills WR Elijah Moore, who signed his one-year contract today, on his role: “Really just like an earn it thing. I feel like when you play football, you can’t just promise anything to anyone.” Emphasized playing w/ Josh Allen and that he did his research on the organization — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 5, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Bills are clearly a high-level organization in the NFL, even if Allen and head coach, Sean McDermott, are still trying to solve the great puzzle that is the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

And for any wideout, Josh Allen is about as great a quarterback to paired with as any. But for a speedster like Moore, who has yet to have his signal caller really take full advantage of his game-breaking speed, it is even more of a clear lure.

Many quarterbacks have historically been able to make volume=catch possession receivers like Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams look good, but it takes a strong-armed QB like Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, who can maintain accuracy downfield, to really get the most out of guys like Elijah Moore.

Where Will Moore Stack Up In The Bills Receiver Room

Rashid Shaheed will likely be the WR1 going into the start of the season, but nothing feels set in stone with the Bills’ varied receiver room.

Younger quarterbacks often need a clear, elite receiver to lean on in difficult moments, but for top-tier veterans like Allen and co., a spread-it-around type offense can be far more beneficial in the long term and protect against injuries to key pass-catchers.

If Josh Allen fully utilizes the deep threat, Moore could be one of the sneaky more impactful receivers in the AFC East.