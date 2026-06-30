ESPN Analyst Gives Surprising Grade to Buffalo Bills for Offseason Moves

The Buffalo Bills conceivably should be a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season.

Still, for some, the organization could’ve done a lot more this offseason to set itself for success.

ESPN NFL insider Seth Walder handed out grades for every team’s offseason Tuesday, in which he gave the Bills a C.

McDermott Firing Draws Skepticism

Above everything, Walder expressed skepticism in the team’s decision to replace Sean McDermott with Joe Brady at head coach while promoting general manager Brandon Beane to president of football operations.

“I’m wary of all these moves,” Walder wrote. “While Buffalo did not reach the Super Bowl under McDermott, which is rough given the quality of teams it had, I would blame that mostly on close-game luck and variance rather than any systemic issues that McDermott could be blamed for.”

McDermott spent nine seasons with Buffalo and was one of the franchise’s most successful coaches. His teams went 98-50 and reached double-digit victories in each of the last seven years, including trips to the AFC title game in 2020 and 2024. But his inability to get to the Super Bowl, let alone win one, ultimately led to his firing.

“The best argument for replacing McDermott with Brady was ensuring offensive continuity for former MVP quarterback Josh Allen. … But the move comes with significant risk,” Walder continued. “The Bills haven’t had a great defense on paper, and the defensive-minded McDermott could have been getting the most out of those players. So, what happens now that Buffalo doesn’t have him?”

Bills Receive High Marks for Re-Signing McGovern

Walder singled out the re-signing of offensive lineman Connor McGovern as Buffalo’s best move of the offseason. McGovern, who started at center the last two seasons after transitioning from left guard, re-upped on a four-year, $52 million deal with $32 million guaranteed in March.

“At $13 million per year, that contract immediately looked like a bargain once Tyler Linderbaum signed a deal worth $27 million per year with the Raiders,” Walder wrote. “McGovern and Linderbaum had almost identical pass block win rates last season, and McGovern had a higher run block win rate. The Bills lost guard David Edwards in free agency, which stings, but retaining McGovern helps soften that blow.”

Additionally, the Bills also landed a top receiver in March, acquiring DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick. Moore had 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns last season.