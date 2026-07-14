Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Named Ideal Fit For Buffalo’s AFC Rival

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is still a free agent, even though training camps will start across the NFL in the next few weeks.

Since Diggs is nearing the end of his career, he likely wants to join a contender. Several playoff teams could use additional receiving help, and SportsNaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ believes the Kansas City Chiefs would be a good landing spot for Diggs.

“No. 2? Well, no one on the Chiefs right now, aside from Travis Kelce, has produced better than Diggs has,” Buller-Russ wrote on Sunday. “In other words, there’s a chance Diggs could go to Kansas City and emerge as the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes. Of course, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice could change that outlook, but they haven’t established themselves as bona fide playmakers throughout the course of a full season yet. Diggs has, several times.”

Kansas City Should Look at Adding Diggs

The Chiefs should be fully committed to bringing in Diggs. Kansas City needs to upgrade its receiving core before the season starts. Diggs is one of the best free agent receivers available and can provide the Chiefs with significant upside.

He has played with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, from Josh Allen to Drake Maye, and while Mahomes is better than Maye, he might even be better than Allen.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs last season for the first time in Mahomes’ career. A lot of this had to do with Mahomes’ knee injury at the end of the season, but they also weren’t a great team throughout the year and likely would have missed the playoffs even if Mahomes hadn’t gotten hurt.

Diggs could come in from Day one and help the Chiefs return to being a playoff team. Maybe Mahomes needs one more veteran receiver to throw to.

Are There Any No. 2 WR’s Better Than Diggs?

Diggs’ name resurfaced in the news cycle last week after he made an interesting comment about how good he still is. He doesn’t believe there are any No. 2 wide receivers on any current team who are better than him.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said, via ESPN in a video posted last week to his YouTube channel. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me.

“There’s not a No. 2 on a team — let’s presumably give people the credit and just say, ‘OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,”. “Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?”

There are likely a few teams in the NFL that have a No. 2 receiver better than Diggs, but many do not. Diggs can still provide an NFL team with great production. Last season, he played in all 17 games for the New England Patriots, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Diggs could achieve similar numbers as a No. 2 receiver this season.