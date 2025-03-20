Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Could Return With Division Rival

The Buffalo Bills could be seeing a lot more of Stefon Diggs next season.

The team’s former No. 1 receiver has hit free agency after one season with the Houston Texans, with The Athletic’s Chad Graff reporting that he’s paying a visit to an up-and-coming team in the AFC East.

“Stefon Diggs, a 10-year veteran and former All-Pro with six 1,000-yard seasons, is in Foxboro, Mass., visiting with the team, according to a league source. The Patriots and Diggs have not yet agreed to a contract, but if the visit goes well for the two sides, one could come soon,” Graff reported.

The Bills traded Diggs to the Texans last offseason, incurring some cap savings and bringing an end to the drama that the All-Pro wide receiver had been generating.

Patriots Looking for New Top Receiver

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye showed some promise during his rookie season in 2024, even as the team struggled on offense. Graff noted that Diggs would immediately become the top option for the Patriots if he were to sign there, giving Maye a trusted target.

“The Patriots are badly in need of wide receiver help. As it stands, their top options are Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas and Ja’Lynn Polk,” Graff wrote.

But Diggs would likely not be able to make an immediate impact. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL in October and is in danger of missing the start of the 2025 season.

Diggs was able to make a big impact with the Texans prior to his injury, making 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns. The Texans voided the final year of his contract after the trade and opted not to re-sign him, making Diggs a free agent.

Though Diggs helped the Bills become perennial Super Bowl contenders, he also overstayed his welcome as he stirred up drama during his final season with the team. Diggs was seen chewing out quarterback Josh Allen during a divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023, then made several cryptic social media posts over the offseason hinting at discontentment with the team.

The drama culminated when Diggs was sent home on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Though there were no major issues during the 2023 season, the Bills decided to part ways with him the following offseason.

Bills May Need to Add Another Wide Receiver

The Bills adopted a new approach on offense in 2024 after the departure of both Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, opting to spread the ball out to a wider group of pass-catchers. Though the approach worked as the Bills had one of the league’s top passing offenses, the team now faces some pressing offseason needs.

Veteran receiver Amari Cooper, who came to the Bills at last season’s trade deadline, has become a free agent with little sign he could return to Buffalo. The Bills also lost receiver and special teams ace Mack Hollins in free agency.

Though the Bills filled some of the void by signing wide receiver and return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr., the team may need to make more additions through free agency or the NFL draft.