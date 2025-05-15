Exciting Bills News Turns Heads After Schedule Release

The Buffalo Bills‘ final season at Highmark Stadium looks to be a memorable one following the 2025 schedule release.

While the Bills didn’t secure any major holiday games, their omission from any international matchups looks to benefit Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. The furthest Buffalo travels this season is to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans. Out of all 32 NFL teams, the Bills have the second-least travel miles (10,546).

In addition to having 16 of their 17 matchups in the Eastern Time zone, oddsmakers project the Bills have the fifth-easiest schedule behind the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons.

With the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player leading the Bills in combination with their upcoming schedule, Yahoo! Sports senior betting analyst Ben Fawkes shared some exciting news about the team’s future this season.

The Bills are the Only NFL Team Favored to Win All 17 Regular Season Games in 2025

Fawkes reported on Thursday, May 15, “Expectations are high again this season, and after the 2025 schedule release, oddsmakers have the Bills favored in all 17 games at sportsbooks. It is only the second time Buffalo has been favored in every game in a season since 1960, per Sports Odds History.”

The prediction immediately caused a stir on social media. Since expanding to an 18-week schedule in 2021, no NFL team has gone on to win all 17 games. One fan posted, “Good luck @BuffaloBills. No pressure! #BillsMafia.” One X user wrote, “I mean look at they weak ass schedule 😂 all that just to lose in the playoffs again.”

A Baltimore Ravens fans tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson and wrote, “let’s change this week one😈.”One Kansas City Chiefs commented, “yeah anyways they gotta see us again and get the BELT. AGAIN. ”

While the Bills are the only team favored to go undefeated in 2025, this marks the third time in franchise history oddsmakers gave Buffalo such lofty expectations. Fawkes noted, “The Bills were favored in all 16 games in the 2022 season, going 13-3 overall but only 8-7-1 against the spread.” In 1960, the Bills finished the season 5-8-1.

Despite the Regular Season Prediction, the Bills are Not Favored to Win the Super Bowl

While FanDuel projects the Bills winning the AFC East for the sixth consecutive year, the Bills’ goals are much bigger than that this season. Once again, it’s Super Bowl or bust. While a perfect regular season would make NFL history, Allen and Co. want to bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Despite expecting to crush the regular season, oddsmakers still favor the Bills’ AFC rivals to win the Super Bowl. In four of the past five seasons, the Chiefs have sent Buffalo packing in the playoffs. Most recently, the Bills suffered a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

Fawkes reported, “The Bills are tied for the third-best odds — +750 with Chiefs — to win Super Bowl LX at BetMGM, and the second-best odds at +375 to win the AFC behind the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at +350.”