Fan-Favorite Bills Player Joins Rival in First Moves of Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills took a big loss on the first day of the free agency legal tampering window, watching a fan-favorite wide receiver leave to join a division rival.

The New England Patriots signed veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins, who filled key roles on both offense and special teams for the Bills in 2024. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported, the Patriots made a solid financial commitment to Hollins and reunited him with a former coach.

“The Patriots and WR Mack Hollins (Bills) are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $8.4 million, as @MikeGarafolo said,” Reiss shared in a post on X. “Deal has a max value of $10.4m. Hollins played under Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. Had a top game in 2022 against Mike Vrabel/Titans — 8 catches, 158 yards, TD.”

The loss means the Bills will have two holes to fill as Hollins spent considerable time as both a wide receiver and gunner on special teams.

Bills Lose Touchdown Leader

Though Hollins was the fourth option in the receiving game for the Bills, he was a strong red-zone target and led the team with five touchdown receptions. Hollins was also a popular player with fans, often arriving in wild game-day outfits and gaining a following on social media for his how-to videos.

Hollins also made a quick impression on quarterback Josh Allen, who said in July that Hollins brought a unique energy to the team.

The Bills will likely need to find a replacement for Hollins on special teams, where he made several key plays including an onside kick recovery in a win over the Detroit Lions that he nearly returned for a touchdown.

Buffalo Makes Addition to Offense

The Bills were not only making subtractions on the first day of the legal tampering period on Monday. The team also signed veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN reported that the Bills signed Palmer to a three-year, $36 million contract. Palmer has 182 receptions for 2,287 yards with 10 touchdown in four NFL seasons.

Palmer has the chance to take on a big role with the Bills, who could also lose veteran Amari Cooper as he heads to free agency. Cooper came to the Bills ahead of last season’s trade deadline and had an uneven impact, making 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper struggled in the playoffs, making six receptions for 41 yards through three games.